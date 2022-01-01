WiSA Partners with Realtek to Develop and Launch a 5GHz Multichannel Immersive Audio Module

WiSA, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for smart devices, will integrate WiSA’s multichannel spatial audio capabilities into Realtek’s 5GHz IoT chip feature set. The partnership will culminate in a cost-effective IoT module capable of delivering uncompressed, high-definition spatial audio streams for an unparalled immersive audio experience.

President of Realtek K.Y. Yen said, “Realtek looks for strong industry partners to bring increased functionality to our line of IoT audio and video chips,” “Spatial audio is a new and exciting market and we are happy to partner with WiSA and the engineers at Summit to bring this new immersive audio experience to our customers’ products.”

Chairman of WiSA, LLC and CEO of Summit Wireless Technologies Brett Moyer said, “In order to bring our 10 years’ of experience in immersive audio solutions to the mainstream markets, we needed an established semiconductor partner whose IoT Wi-Fi chip roadmap aligned with our strategic plan. Realtek fit the bill. With their strong lineup of audio and video chips, and their long list of tier one consumer electronics customers, there is no better partner to bring WiSA’s spatial audio capabilities to the masses.”

WiSA and Realtek expect samples to be available in 2022.

About Realtek

Realtek Semiconductor Corp. (2379.TW) is a world-leading IC provider that designs and develops a wide range of IC products for connected media, communications network, computer peripheral, and multimedia applications. Products include 10/100/1000/2500M Ethernet Controllers/PHYs, 10/100/1000M/2500M/10G Ethernet Switch Controllers/Media Converter Controllers/Gateway Controllers, Wireless LAN Controllers & AP/Router SoCs, xDSL, VoIP Solutions, Bluetooth, xPON, IoT Solutions, Automotive Ethernet Solutions, High Fidelity Audio Solutions for Consumer and PC Applications, Card Reader Controllers, Web/IP Camera Controllers, LCD Monitor/ATV/DTV Controllers, and Digital Home Center Controllers. With advanced design expertise in RF, analog, and mixed signal circuits, and with strong manufacturing and system knowledge, Realtek offers full-featured, high-performance, and competitive total solutions. More information on Realtek can be found on the website: www.realtek.com.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA® educates, evangelizes, and promotes solutions for spatial audio in the home. Working in collaboration with technology developed by Summit Wireless Technologies, WiSA engages with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to make immersive audio an experience everyone can enjoy. WiSA, LLC - the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association - is a wholly owned subsidiary of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is the developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems marketed under the WiSA brand. Summit’s technology delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Headquartered in San Jose, CA, Summit Wireless has sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

© 2022 WiSA, LLC. All rights reserved. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and WiSA Certified are trademarks, or certification marks of WiSA, LLC. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties impacting Summit Wireless’ business including, current macroeconomic uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to predict the timing of design wins entering production and the potential future revenue associated with our design wins; our rate of growth; our ability to predict customer demand for our existing and future products and to secure adequate manufacturing capacity; consumer demand conditions affecting our customer’s end markets; our ability to hire, retain and motivate employees; the effects of competition, including price competition; technological, regulatory and legal developments; developments in the economy and financial markets and other risks detailed from time to time in Summit Wireless’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119006113/en/