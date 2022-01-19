OLIN ANNOUNCES REDUCTION OF BLEACH CAPACITY

PR Newswire

CLAYTON, Mo., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) announced today that it will discontinue bleach manufacturing at its Tracy, CA facility by June 30, 2022.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach, and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

