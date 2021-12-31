Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Citigroup Inc, Comcast Corp

- New Purchases: CSCO, STZ, APD, SBUX, T, AEM, NXST, GLW, VOD, SPY,
- Added Positions: Y, MDT, TSM, FDX, PHM,
- Reduced Positions: UNH, QCOM, TMO,
- Sold Out: FB, C, CMCSA, AQN, DE, QRVO, TFC, LMT, CMI, WHR, ITW, MGA, TG, V, GFF, HWKN,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,235 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,973 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,909 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,223 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 15,170 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $58.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 84,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $242.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 19,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $285.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 15,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $96.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 39,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $27.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 185,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $57.89, with an estimated average price of $53.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 85,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alleghany Corp (Y)
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in Alleghany Corp by 33.25%. The purchase prices were between $630.6 and $703.62, with an estimated average price of $667.12. The stock is now traded at around $660.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 25.96%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $107.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 45,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $13.45 and $15.18, with an estimated average price of $14.3.Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32.Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.Reduced: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 20.7%. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $462.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. still held 10,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 22.87%. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $172.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. still held 25,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.
