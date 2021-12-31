Salvus Wealth Management, LLC Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Gartner Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Hexcel Corp, Arista Networks Inc, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

New Purchases: IT, NKE, STX, SB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Gartner Inc, Nike Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, sells Hexcel Corp, Arista Networks Inc, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, AT&T Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salvus Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Salvus Wealth Management, LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 39,202 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,574 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 20,407 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 96,055 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% Progressive Corp (PGR) - 49,933 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91. The stock is now traded at around $280.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 778 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $102.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Safe Bulkers Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.4 and $5.15, with an estimated average price of $4.04. The stock is now traded at around $3.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 95.64%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 19,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 30.51%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3125.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 308 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 75.33%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $360.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 29.05%. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $183.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 30.22%. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $285.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in CDW Corp by 57.51%. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $207.02, with an estimated average price of $190.54. The stock is now traded at around $189.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.83 and $63.17, with an estimated average price of $56.51.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 22.61%. The sale prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $125.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Salvus Wealth Management, LLC still held 21,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 29.59%. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $462.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Salvus Wealth Management, LLC still held 633 shares as of 2021-12-31.