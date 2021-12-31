Salvus Wealth Management, LLC Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Gartner Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Hexcel Corp, Arista Networks Inc, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

- New Purchases: IT, NKE, STX, SB,
- Added Positions: VZ, THO, GOOG, AMZN, MA, CCI, CDW, APD, RH, AMT, MDT, V, BAM, KMX, ABT, AON, PGR, BLK, ORLY, CRM, CMCSA, ZTS, ACN, ADBE, GOLD, ABNB, NOW, AAPL, MKL, LLY, EQC, ECPG, BKNG, AEM, UL, SSNC, NVR, NFLX, ADSK, LOW, DIS, SBUX, TGT, TSLA, TXN, Y, GOOGL, FAST, UPS, PAYX, CVX, INTC, NSC, JNJ, DEO, AMAT, ASTS, BEN, SHOP, CINF, ALGT, MO, PM, AMWD, MRK, DS,
- Reduced Positions: ANET, MSFT, UNH, DD, CTVA, ENB, FB, TRV, L, INGR, CERN, KL, GWRE, GHC, EOG, ET, VTRS,
- Sold Out: HXL, BIL, T, PYPL,
For the details of Salvus Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/salvus+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Salvus Wealth Management, LLC
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 39,202 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,574 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 20,407 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 96,055 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
- Progressive Corp (PGR) - 49,933 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91. The stock is now traded at around $280.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 778 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $102.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Safe Bulkers Inc (SB)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Safe Bulkers Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.4 and $5.15, with an estimated average price of $4.04. The stock is now traded at around $3.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 95.64%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 19,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 30.51%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3125.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 308 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 75.33%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $360.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 29.05%. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $183.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 30.22%. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $285.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CDW Corp (CDW)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in CDW Corp by 57.51%. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $207.02, with an estimated average price of $190.54. The stock is now traded at around $189.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Hexcel Corp (HXL)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.83 and $63.17, with an estimated average price of $56.51.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Reduced: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 22.61%. The sale prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $125.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Salvus Wealth Management, LLC still held 21,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 29.59%. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $462.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Salvus Wealth Management, LLC still held 633 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Salvus Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Salvus Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Salvus Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Salvus Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Salvus Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying