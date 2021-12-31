Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Enbridge Inc, Mastercard Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

New Purchases: ENB, QCOM, PFE, QQQ, BAC, IRM, LIN, AVGO,

Added Positions: MA, XOM, TFC, NVDA, O, VYM, VXUS, CVS, JNJ, CTSH, FB, BDX, PANW, SCHD, D, TXN, DIS, CRM, JPM, GIS, EFX, BBN, VPU, VTIP,

Reduced Positions: GLD, NVS, MSFT, NTLA, VHT, PEP, MKC, BSCM, CLX, GOOGL, UL, VNQ, CMCSA, UNP, UNH, ACN, VZ, MMM, TJX, CSCO, VTV, VGT, CRWD, VEA, TSLA, RTX,

Sold Out: ARKK, ARKG, ARKF, BSCL, CRSP, ARKQ, DFS, WMT, IWM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Enbridge Inc, Mastercard Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Truist Financial Corp, NVIDIA Corp, sells ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, CRISPR Therapeutics AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. owns 122 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,264 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,016 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,216 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 32,812 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 32,146 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 31,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $172.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $366.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.63 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $47.38. The stock is now traded at around $43.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $322.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 67.18%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $360.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 181.26%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $73.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 16,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 53.12%. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $64.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 30,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 70.53%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $250.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 24.30%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $68.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $112.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The sale prices were between $73.25 and $89.13, with an estimated average price of $81.05.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Novartis AG by 26.47%. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08. The stock is now traded at around $88.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. still held 13,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 44.78%. The sale prices were between $100.76 and $138.36, with an estimated average price of $125.01. The stock is now traded at around $83.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. still held 1,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.