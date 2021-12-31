Monarch Capital Management Inc Buys Fiserv Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: LMT, REGN, CVS, SHW, GSK, MDLZ, UNP,
- Added Positions: FISV, DIS, AAPL, VEA, AES, CCRD, UPS, RCI, VYMI, PEP, MDT, KR, JPM, FLS, CHKP, VTI, BKH,
- Reduced Positions: BSV, LKFN, ACN, FELE, STLD, HD, MSFT, ADP, J, KO, ABT, CSCO, VTIP, PG, PFE, VOD, GPC, WMT, SYY, ABBV, CVX, NEE, WBA, VZ, OTIS, OGN, TGT, WFC, SYK, VTRS, T, AFL, GE, PWR, EMR, CINF, CARR, CNI, VRA, XOM, GOOGL, RTX, PNC, FB, CB, BP, AMZN, NUE, IWP,
- Sold Out: VGSH, BABA,
For the details of MONARCH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monarch+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,927 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 37,154 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 86,166 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
- Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) - 187,398 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
- McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 47,182 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
Monarch Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $377.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Monarch Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $618.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 479 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Monarch Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $303.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 626 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Monarch Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $103.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Monarch Capital Management Inc initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Monarch Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Monarch Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 33.26%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $106.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 32,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)
Monarch Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.35%. The purchase prices were between $63.55 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $66.43. The stock is now traded at around $69.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Monarch Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Monarch Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.
