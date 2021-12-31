Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Apexium Financial, LP Buys Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Moderna Inc

Investment company Apexium Financial, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Moderna Inc, iShares Biotechnology ETF, Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apexium Financial, LP. As of 2021Q4, Apexium Financial, LP owns 96 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Apexium Financial, LP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 66,044 shares, 16.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.66%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,334 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 112,129 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 32,978 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.86%
  5. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 167,574 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.83 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $65.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ)

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.65 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $24.27. The stock is now traded at around $20.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $79.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $30.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $150.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $131.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 122.94%. The purchase prices were between $117.07 and $137.67, with an estimated average price of $129.74. The stock is now traded at around $123.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.99%. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07. The stock is now traded at around $104.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 73.13%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $60.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Apexium Financial, LP sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Sold Out: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Apexium Financial, LP sold out a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73.

Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Apexium Financial, LP sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Apexium Financial, LP sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.



