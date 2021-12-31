Apexium Financial, LP Buys Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Moderna Inc

New Purchases: FHLC, IBBQ, SCHD, INFL, QQQM, IBM, COST, NVDA, GOOG, EFA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Moderna Inc, iShares Biotechnology ETF, Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apexium Financial, LP. As of 2021Q4, Apexium Financial, LP owns 96 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 66,044 shares, 16.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.66% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,334 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 112,129 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 32,978 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.86% VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 167,574 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.83 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $65.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.65 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $24.27. The stock is now traded at around $20.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $79.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $30.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $150.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $131.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 122.94%. The purchase prices were between $117.07 and $137.67, with an estimated average price of $129.74. The stock is now traded at around $123.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.99%. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07. The stock is now traded at around $104.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 73.13%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $60.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apexium Financial, LP sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Apexium Financial, LP sold out a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73.

Apexium Financial, LP sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.

Apexium Financial, LP sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.