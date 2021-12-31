Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Whittier Trust Co Buys Coinbase Global Inc, Unity Software Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells , AT&T Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
South Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Whittier Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Coinbase Global Inc, Unity Software Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Procore Technologies Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, sells , AT&T Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Aspen Technology Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whittier Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Whittier Trust Co owns 1591 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WHITTIER TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/whittier+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WHITTIER TRUST CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,722,289 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 791,024 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 540,425 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 60,454 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 335,916 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%
New Purchase: Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)

Whittier Trust Co initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4. The stock is now traded at around $66.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 71,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)

Whittier Trust Co initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 41,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

Whittier Trust Co initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $91.4, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 48,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate (HYXF)

Whittier Trust Co initiated holding in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $51.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

Whittier Trust Co initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1468.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)

Whittier Trust Co initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $109.43 and $120.8, with an estimated average price of $116.42. The stock is now traded at around $109.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Whittier Trust Co added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $219.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 170,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Unity Software Inc (U)

Whittier Trust Co added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 37.25%. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 248,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Whittier Trust Co added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 101.94%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 69,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Whittier Trust Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 225.08%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 149,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Whittier Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $90.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 243,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Whittier Trust Co added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 23.54%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $89.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 281,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (COR)

Whittier Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Sold Out: (PMBC)

Whittier Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.4 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.75.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Whittier Trust Co sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $45.66 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $49.09.

Sold Out: Hecla Mining Co (HL)

Whittier Trust Co sold out a holding in Hecla Mining Co. The sale prices were between $4.75 and $6.44, with an estimated average price of $5.59.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Whittier Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Whittier Trust Co sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of WHITTIER TRUST CO. Also check out:

1. WHITTIER TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. WHITTIER TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WHITTIER TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WHITTIER TRUST CO keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus