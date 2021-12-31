Whittier Trust Co Buys Coinbase Global Inc, Unity Software Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells , AT&T Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc

South Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coinbase Global Inc, Unity Software Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Procore Technologies Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, sells , AT&T Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Aspen Technology Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whittier Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Whittier Trust Co owns 1591 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WHITTIER TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/whittier+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,722,289 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 791,024 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 540,425 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 60,454 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 335,916 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%

Whittier Trust Co initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4. The stock is now traded at around $66.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 71,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 41,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $91.4, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 48,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co initiated holding in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $51.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1468.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $109.43 and $120.8, with an estimated average price of $116.42. The stock is now traded at around $109.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $219.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 170,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 37.25%. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 248,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 101.94%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 69,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 225.08%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 149,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $90.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 243,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 23.54%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $89.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 281,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Whittier Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.4 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.75.

Whittier Trust Co sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $45.66 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $49.09.

Whittier Trust Co sold out a holding in Hecla Mining Co. The sale prices were between $4.75 and $6.44, with an estimated average price of $5.59.

Whittier Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Whittier Trust Co sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.