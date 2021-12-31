Whittier Trust Co Buys Coinbase Global Inc, Unity Software Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells , AT&T Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc

- New Purchases: PCOR, YETI, APPS, HYXF, BANC, CNO, QQEW, WFCPL.PFD, BHVN, FAMI, XP, ESTC, XPRO, ADC, BIRD, AAL, ANAT, COLD, ANAB, BACPL.PFD, CAPE, BHLB, EAT, BRKR, CTRA, CADE, CADE, CHCO, CCO, RFI, LODE, CNDT, CCSI, CPLG, DBI, DBRG, DRE, EPRPC.PFD, JETS, AMZA, EHC, EPAC, ERIE, ERO, ESE, FIGS, CIBR, FTSL, FIVN, FNV, GTX, LIT, HT, HFC, HHC, IDA, INVA, PDP, JKD, SMMD, BBEU, BBJP, BBCA, BBAX, KD, LOOP, LYLT, MGNX, MANT, MTTR, MLI, NHC, NHI, NWLI, NMPH.PFD, NTCT, JWN, OTLY, ONL, OSTK, PSB, PD, PZZA, PNTG, PAG, PII, PGEN, DTIL, PFG, RLJPA.PFD, RIVN, RUBY, SRLN, SRPT, SCSC, SI, SITC, SKX, SRNE, SR, TSAT, TELL, TEX, TWST, RARE, UNF, UNFI, UNG, USO, VCEB, VSH, VPG, VSTO, WSO, WERN, WAL, WGO, EZM,
- Added Positions: AAPL, COIN, U, IJR, PYPL, IVV, VWO, JPST, BRK.A, RTX, VCIT, GOOG, IJH, LYFT, AMZN, IEI, BRK.B, CLR, EMR, MBUU, SHW, IWN, MINT, SBUX, ANTM, BX, CBRE, COST, FB, FRC, HD, JPM, JNJ, NKE, TMO, UNH, AON, ACN, ETN, APTV, INMD, ASML, ABT, ABBV, ADBE, AMD, ABNB, BABA, GOOGL, AMT, ADP, BKNG, BOOT, BTI, AVGO, CVX, CPRT, DHR, DLR, DIS, DPZ, EOG, EW, FTV, GNRC, HON, IBM, VRIG, INTU, IQV, DVY, GVI, PFF, IEFA, SHYG, JD, LULU, MMC, MA, MRK, MDLZ, NSC, NVO, ORCL, PEP, PFE, PM, PGR, PRU, QCOM, ROLL, RDS.B, SPGI, SIVB, SONY, SUI, TJX, TGT, TXN, TSCO, TFC, URI, VIG, VMW, WEC, WST, ALLE, RE, HELE, ICHR, LBTYK, NCLH, RNR, STE, LILAK, TNP, CB, AES, ACM, ASIX, AMG, ARE, ALGN, ALL, AEP, AMH, AMP, AME, ADI, BUD, AMAT, AZN, AVTR, BCE, BOKF, BAC, BOH, BMO, GOLD, BDX, BHP, BXP, BFAM, BR, BAM, BRO, CDW, CHRW, CME, CMS, CABO, CPT, CP, CAH, CCL, CNC, CRL, CHTR, CAKE, CMG, CSCO, C, CFG, CLX, CTSH, CMCSA, COP, COO, CPNG, CVET, CCI, CW, DXC, DAR, PLAY, DE, DELL, DAL, DOCN, DISCA, DISCK, DISH, DFS, D, DSL, DOW, DKNG, DUK, EXP, EWBC, EGP, EBAY, EA, ETR, EFX, EQIX, WTRG, EVRG, ES, EXC, EXPD, FCN, FDS, FICO, FIS, FITB, FIW, FPE, FOXF, BEN, GLPI, GD, GE, GIS, GNTX, GSK, GL, GDDY, GGG, GPK, GWRE, HE, HR, HEI.A, HP, JKHY, HRI, HLT, HOLX, HRL, HLI, HUM, HBAN, IAC, IHC, ING, INTC, NTLA, ICE, IFF, IRM, SLV, EWZ, TIP, IVW, IEF, SHY, IBB, IJT, IDV, SHV, ITB, HDV, MCHI, SUSB, ESGU, USHY, JJSF, J, JEF, KLAC, KDP, KEYS, KMB, KMI, KEX, KHC, LSTR, EL, LBRDA, LSXMA, LSXMK, BATRA, FWONK, FWONA, BATRK, LLY, LNC, LMT, MGEE, MSCI, MAC, MAR, MTCH, MKC, MPW, MRCY, MCY, MTH, MCHP, MAA, MRNA, TAP, MCRI, MCO, NRG, NOV, NDAQ, NNN, NAVI, NFLX, NBIX, NEE, NOC, NG, DNOW, NEA, NAC, NUMG, NUSC, NUDM, ORLY, ORI, OHI, OPEN, OTEX, OSK, OTIS, OTTR, PNC, PPG, PANW, PH, PTEN, PEB, PENN, PMT, PKI, PSX, PING, PLUG, POR, PRGS, RLI, RPM, O, REG, REGN, REZI, ROIC, RIO, ROP, R, SEIC, SLM, SPSC, SGMO, SAP, SGMS, SMG, SGEN, XLE, XLC, SRE, NOW, SBNY, SPG, SSD, TSLX, SNBR, SNAP, SO, SCCO, LUV, SPR, STT, STL, SNV, SYY, TMUS, TRP, TDY, BLD, TD, TDG, TSN, USB, UAA, UNIT, UVV, VLO, SMH, VDE, VFH, VHT, VGSH, VBR, VV, VTI, VRSN, VRSK, VRTX, VIAC, VMEO, WDFC, WCN, WM, SBI, WY, WTFC, WETF, XEL, XYL, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, ZM,
- Reduced Positions: T, CDNS, AZPN, PTON, MDB, MPWR, VEU, IWM, IEMG, ODFL, LAZR, CIVI, CIVI, HYG, SUSC, ESML, MCD, MELI, MDY, UL, VYM, VNQ, WMT, AMCR, AXS, IVZ, MDT, ALC, CRSP, SPOT, CHKP, CGNT, CGNT, FLEX, AFL, ATVI, AYX, AMX, AXP, AIG, APA, ARMK, ATO, AVB, AVNS, BP, BKR, SAN, BCS, BAX, BBBY, BYND, BIIB, BHF, CVBF, FUN, CTXS, CLAR, CTVA, CRWD, XRAY, DSGX, DXCM, DEO, DD, CEV, SATS, EIX, ENB, ET, EPD, EQR, ERIC, ETSY, EEFT, FISV, FLT, FMX, F, AJG, GPN, GEM, HSBC, IDXX, BAB, IAU, EWA, DVYE, EEMA, EPP, AGG, IWS, IWP, IWD, IWO, SUB, AAXJ, DSI, IGIB, EMXC, ESGD, AMJ, JNPR, KTB, LKQ, LHX, LVS, LSPD, LOW, LITE, LUMN, MTB, MIC, MMP, MRVL, MET, MU, MS, NGG, NDSN, NLOK, NVS, NUMV, OGN, PCAR, PAYX, PBA, PNW, PXD, PLNT, PCYO, QRVO, RNG, RCI, ROST, RDS.A, GLD, KRE, SJNK, JNK, SBRA, SNY, SANM, SLB, XLP, XLK, SQ, SLF, SLVM, SNPS, TSM, TEF, TER, TSLA, TTE, UBER, PATH, VFC, BSV, VEEV, VOO, VOE, VUG, VRNT, VIAV, VTRS, VOD, VNT, WBA, WFC, WELL, WEX, HEDJ, WWE, YUMC,
- Sold Out: COR, PMBC, VER, HL, HRC, KSU, PTR, ROG, TDOC, DBD, CLDR, ROKU, BRSP, DOCU, CMBM, ASAN, LNSR, SRAD, FRT, LIQT, CAI, BAH, APO, XPER, EVFM, LORL, IONS, HSON, COUP, ARWR, SCHH, RWX, IYR, GLTR,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,722,289 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 791,024 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 540,425 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 60,454 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 335,916 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%
Whittier Trust Co initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4. The stock is now traded at around $66.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 71,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)
Whittier Trust Co initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 41,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)
Whittier Trust Co initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $91.4, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 48,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate (HYXF)
Whittier Trust Co initiated holding in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $51.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Whittier Trust Co initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1468.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 364 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)
Whittier Trust Co initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $109.43 and $120.8, with an estimated average price of $116.42. The stock is now traded at around $109.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Whittier Trust Co added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $219.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 170,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Unity Software Inc (U)
Whittier Trust Co added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 37.25%. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 248,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Whittier Trust Co added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 101.94%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 69,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Whittier Trust Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 225.08%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 149,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Whittier Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $90.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 243,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Whittier Trust Co added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 23.54%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $89.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 281,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (COR)
Whittier Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: (PMBC)
Whittier Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.4 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.75.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
Whittier Trust Co sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $45.66 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $49.09.Sold Out: Hecla Mining Co (HL)
Whittier Trust Co sold out a holding in Hecla Mining Co. The sale prices were between $4.75 and $6.44, with an estimated average price of $5.59.Sold Out: (KSU)
Whittier Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Whittier Trust Co sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.
