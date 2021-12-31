Verus Financial Partners, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, W.W. Grainger Inc, Sells American Express Co, General Electric Co, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: ADP, KMB,

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, W.W. Grainger Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, sells American Express Co, General Electric Co, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verus Financial Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Verus Financial Partners, Inc. owns 95 stocks with a total value of $756 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 617,196 shares, 19.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 1,626,437 shares, 13.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 1,222,848 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1815.40% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 792,204 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 865,457 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $224.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72. The stock is now traded at around $142.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1815.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.45%. The holding were 1,222,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 444.88%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $451.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 11,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 91.88%. The purchase prices were between $397.23 and $525.39, with an estimated average price of $473.59. The stock is now traded at around $497.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.