Verus Financial Partners, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, W.W. Grainger Inc, Sells American Express Co, General Electric Co, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: ADP, KMB,
- Added Positions: BNDX, SPY, IXUS, BSV, VEU, VTIP, BND, DVY, GWW, GOOGL, VIG, VNQI, VXUS,
- Reduced Positions: KMX, D, VBK, VZ, PG, PM, HCA, JNJ, JPM, AOR, DFAS, CMCSA, IWF, VB, AOK, AOA, WMT, PEP, UDR, MMM, MCD, INTC, IBM, DUK, DE, BRK.B, TFC, T,
- Sold Out: AXP, GE, DIS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Verus Financial Partners, Inc.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 617,196 shares, 19.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 1,626,437 shares, 13.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 1,222,848 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1815.40%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 792,204 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89%
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 865,457 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%
Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $224.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 883 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72. The stock is now traded at around $142.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Verus Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1815.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.45%. The holding were 1,222,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Verus Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 444.88%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $451.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 11,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)
Verus Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 91.88%. The purchase prices were between $397.23 and $525.39, with an estimated average price of $473.59. The stock is now traded at around $497.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Verus Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Verus Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Verus Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.
Here is the complete portfolio of Verus Financial Partners, Inc.. Also check out:
