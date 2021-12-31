Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Lyft Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, , Aspen Technology Inc

- New Purchases: YETI, APPS, WFCPL.PFD, MELI, FLTR, HYXF, ONL, ABB, WOLF, ATUS, TXG, SMG, XME, SH, HYS, CBL, NCR, CNHI, LCID, KD, PODD, ETSY, AMOV, COLB,
These are the top 5 holdings of WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 570,171 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 955,650 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 230,195 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.56%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 22,096 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 23,847 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76%
Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)
Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $91.4, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 24,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1468.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 605 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1060.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 403 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate (HYXF)
Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $51.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR)
Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 108.32%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $89.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 112,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 2462.23%. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $36.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 44,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $262.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 33,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Continental Resources Inc (CLR)
Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in Continental Resources Inc by 139276.19%. The purchase prices were between $42.68 and $53.87, with an estimated average price of $47.57. The stock is now traded at around $51.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 29,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 40.82%. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $219.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (COR)
Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)
Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $12.01 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $14.04.Sold Out: (KSU)
Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)
Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.67 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $46.19.Sold Out: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)
Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $25.13.Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86.
