Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Lyft Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, , Aspen Technology Inc

Reno, NV, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Lyft Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, YETI Holdings Inc, sells AT&T Inc, , Aspen Technology Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc. As of 2021Q4, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc owns 1067 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 570,171 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 955,650 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 230,195 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.56% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 22,096 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 23,847 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76%

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $91.4, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 24,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1468.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1060.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $51.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 108.32%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $89.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 112,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 2462.23%. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $36.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 44,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $262.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 33,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in Continental Resources Inc by 139276.19%. The purchase prices were between $42.68 and $53.87, with an estimated average price of $47.57. The stock is now traded at around $51.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 29,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 40.82%. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $219.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $12.01 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $14.04.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.67 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $46.19.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $25.13.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86.