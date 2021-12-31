Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Realty Income Corp, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, AT&T Inc,

- New Purchases: O, SBRA, VWO, SNOW, SIL, VGT, DISCA, NUE, SBAC, VHT, SRTY,
- Added Positions: SCHP, VZ, TIP, QCOM, VIAC, GLW, MELI, AMGN, DIS, MRK, CAH, KHC, DOW, ADBE, V, RIO, ALL, BIDU, PYPL, GILD, CMCSA, BYND, OHI, SHOP, FCX, CDTX, WPM, FNV, RTX, INTC, D, CCL, SQQQ, CRM, PAAS, JNJ, JBLU, BHP, AWK, UBER, ATRS, GOLD, BA, KYN, TEF, IBM, SPDN, VSS, VXUS,
- Reduced Positions: VTIP, T, CLX, AAPL, LMT, NVDA, MSFT, ANAT, BX, VTI, CPB, OXY, EEM, LLY, PSX, CG, NEM, BABA, COF, BAC, GOOG, CVX, PFE, WMT, SPG, ABBV, BERY, PANW, MMM, SCHB, VB, HD, ADM, ADP, BMY, COP, DUK, KIM, ORCL, PG, SRE, LVS, TXN, EW, PAYX, GDX, SCHW, TSLA,
- Sold Out: VER, LYFT, PSQ, ARKW, CDE, SCHA, VMW, DELL, KD,
For the details of JEPPSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jeppson+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JEPPSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 526,813 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.14%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 100,230 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 219,590 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 229.71%
- Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 17,252 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 44,130 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.55%
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $68.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.49 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $14.12. The stock is now traded at around $13.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 31,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.99 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $37.54. The stock is now traded at around $37.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $282.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 793 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $416.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 476 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 229.71%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 219,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 44.05%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 69,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 21.60%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $172.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 50.25%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 28,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Corning Inc (GLW)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Corning Inc by 60.02%. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 84.69%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1060.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 362 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (VER)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $11.25.Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58.Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79.Sold Out: Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Coeur Mining Inc. The sale prices were between $4.78 and $7.19, with an estimated average price of $5.99.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15.
