Mass General Brigham, Inc Buys DocuSign Inc, Oyster Point Pharma Inc, Dada Nexus, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Pinduoduo Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DocuSign Inc, Oyster Point Pharma Inc, Dada Nexus, Airbnb Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Pinduoduo Inc, XPeng Inc, Nurix Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mass General Brigham, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Mass General Brigham, Inc owns 7 stocks with a total value of $282 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 323,321 shares, 54.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.02% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 835,166 shares, 33.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.93% Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 128,947 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 3,864 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Mass General Brigham, Inc initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.91 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 17,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mass General Brigham, Inc initiated holding in Oyster Point Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $18.96, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $13.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mass General Brigham, Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $154.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mass General Brigham, Inc initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $126.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mass General Brigham, Inc sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.

Mass General Brigham, Inc sold out a holding in XPeng Inc. The sale prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39.

Mass General Brigham, Inc sold out a holding in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $26.43 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $30.31.

Mass General Brigham, Inc sold out a holding in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $14 and $28.44, with an estimated average price of $19.58.