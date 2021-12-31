Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Mass General Brigham, Inc Buys DocuSign Inc, Oyster Point Pharma Inc, Dada Nexus, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Pinduoduo Inc

Investment company Mass General Brigham, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys DocuSign Inc, Oyster Point Pharma Inc, Dada Nexus, Airbnb Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Pinduoduo Inc, XPeng Inc, Nurix Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mass General Brigham, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Mass General Brigham, Inc owns 7 stocks with a total value of $282 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Mass General Brigham, Inc
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 323,321 shares, 54.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.02%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 835,166 shares, 33.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.93%
  3. Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 128,947 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio.
  4. DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 3,864 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)

Mass General Brigham, Inc initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.91 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 17,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Oyster Point Pharma Inc (OYST)

Mass General Brigham, Inc initiated holding in Oyster Point Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $18.96, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $13.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Mass General Brigham, Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $154.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Mass General Brigham, Inc initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $126.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Mass General Brigham, Inc sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.

Sold Out: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Mass General Brigham, Inc sold out a holding in XPeng Inc. The sale prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39.

Sold Out: Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX)

Mass General Brigham, Inc sold out a holding in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $26.43 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $30.31.

Sold Out: Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC)

Mass General Brigham, Inc sold out a holding in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $14 and $28.44, with an estimated average price of $19.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mass General Brigham, Inc. Also check out:

