Frontier Capital Management Co Llc Buys Wolfspeed Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, The Trade Desk Inc, Sells Block Inc, Twilio Inc, Quanta Services Inc

- New Purchases: WOLF, FICO, TTD, ANET, ST, NUVA, DOOR, CTRA, SLGN, VSCO, AZEK, PAY, PAY, INCY, LNTH, OLLI, TGTX, LYLT,
- Added Positions: IIVI, CAKE, KBR, AZUL, MKSI, BECN, UTHR, MTZ, SHW, BURL, BASE, ACAD, NVCR, HUM, DG, EXP, GH, QTRX, GDOT, LESL, ARRY, CHWY, ALC, IAS, PCRX, PNFP, ATI, TWTR, BFAM, TPTX, BKU, KKR, LE, WTFC, VMEO, ROKU, CVET, WLDN, WBS, UA, SUM, XPO, ADPT, MTSI, KPTI, ZEN, OKTA, ARGO, DLO, LPLA, VIEW, OUST, G, TILE, CSTE, CRS, UNVR, SUPN, SRI, MRC, NARI, SHC, BL, NKTR, PTVE,
- Reduced Positions: SQ, CZR, PWR, INSP, SRCL, BLDR, SITM, MDB, NTRA, SIVB, COO, DXCM, HUBS, PAYC, SDC, PODD, LULU, MRVL, MIME, UPWK, ATGE, AON, CTAS, AAP, CMG, FND, MCHP, AMD, COUP, LAD, ALGN, MXL, NMIH, PANW, A, KLAC, SRC, ZUO, BIGC, IDXX, PAYA, ACHC, TEAM, BDC, WIRE, IAC, NCR, DRI, LRCX, LYV, MSCI, ROST, WCN, WDAY, APH, ADSK, AXNX, LTHM, MOH, ORLY, SRPT, VEEV, AMWD, AI, CVNA, CIR, MAT, MCO, PLNT, TFX, WKME, APLS, CDLX, CNXC, EW, ENS, FMC, GPN, GXO, HOLX, ILMN, PBI, SGFY, TPC, WEX, TWOU, ARVN, BBBY, BMRN, BWA, BCOV, CYTK, EURN, IOVA, RMD, SWCH, AMED, EVR, EXAS, KAR, MPWR, PDCE, STAG, WCC, TBBK, VLRS, FBP, HZNP, NSIT, JBL, RAMP, MODN, BPOP, RPD, SITC, TREX, TGI, VREX, ABMD, ACM, AGI, ALK, ALB, ALE, ADS, AMPH, ANGO, WRB, BYD, CG, CVLT, OFC, DAN, DVN, RE, FN, FLEX, GVA, GPK, GBX, INSW, JBLU, KEX, KTB, KTOS, MMSI, MTOR, NVGS, NTST, PAAS, PEGA, PRDO, PJT, QGEN, QRVO, RJF, SMTC, SLAB, SSNC, SCS, SHO, TNDM, TRUP, UTL, OLED, WSFS,
- Sold Out: TWLO, MRNA, INOV, PRFT, MDLA, ROG, CMP, WBT, UEIC, AVIR, APAM, GBT, AERI, VCEL, XLRN, PLAN, AYX, PRCH, TER, ZS, PCTY,
- Mattel Inc (MAT) - 15,768,981 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 3,045,521 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.56%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 433,916 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06%
- SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 332,449 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.19%
- KBR Inc (KBR) - 4,438,526 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.21%
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $96.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,403,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.62 and $439.63, with an estimated average price of $396.82. The stock is now traded at around $438.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 231,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $69.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 550,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $125.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 293,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $61.69, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $60.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 523,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NuVasive Inc (NUVA)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in NuVasive Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.19 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $55.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 589,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: II-VI Inc (IIVI)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 51.92%. The purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $65.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,043,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc by 204.49%. The purchase prices were between $36.84 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $36.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,371,581 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Azul SA (AZUL)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in Azul SA by 74.93%. The purchase prices were between $11.53 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $15.06. The stock is now traded at around $13.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,260,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in MKS Instruments Inc by 252.10%. The purchase prices were between $141.92 and $177.58, with an estimated average price of $156.73. The stock is now traded at around $165.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 207,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc by 46.30%. The purchase prices were between $47.64 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $54.02. The stock is now traded at around $55.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,398,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 124.54%. The purchase prices were between $184.32 and $216.08, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $205.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 196,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.Sold Out: Perficient Inc (PRFT)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Perficient Inc. The sale prices were between $119.31 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $131.88.Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: Rogers Corp (ROG)
Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Rogers Corp. The sale prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94.
