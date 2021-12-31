Frontier Capital Management Co Llc Buys Wolfspeed Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, The Trade Desk Inc, Sells Block Inc, Twilio Inc, Quanta Services Inc

New Purchases: WOLF, FICO, TTD, ANET, ST, NUVA, DOOR, CTRA, SLGN, VSCO, AZEK, PAY, PAY, INCY, LNTH, OLLI, TGTX, LYLT,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wolfspeed Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, The Trade Desk Inc, II-VI Inc, Arista Networks Inc, sells Block Inc, Twilio Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Moderna Inc, Stericycle Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Frontier Capital Management Co Llc. As of 2021Q4, Frontier Capital Management Co Llc owns 274 stocks with a total value of $12.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mattel Inc (MAT) - 15,768,981 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 3,045,521 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.56% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 433,916 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06% SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 332,449 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.19% KBR Inc (KBR) - 4,438,526 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.21%

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $96.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,403,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.62 and $439.63, with an estimated average price of $396.82. The stock is now traded at around $438.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 231,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $69.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 550,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $125.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 293,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $61.69, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $60.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 523,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc initiated holding in NuVasive Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.19 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $55.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 589,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 51.92%. The purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $65.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,043,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc by 204.49%. The purchase prices were between $36.84 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $36.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,371,581 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in Azul SA by 74.93%. The purchase prices were between $11.53 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $15.06. The stock is now traded at around $13.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,260,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in MKS Instruments Inc by 252.10%. The purchase prices were between $141.92 and $177.58, with an estimated average price of $156.73. The stock is now traded at around $165.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 207,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc by 46.30%. The purchase prices were between $47.64 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $54.02. The stock is now traded at around $55.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,398,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 124.54%. The purchase prices were between $184.32 and $216.08, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $205.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 196,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Perficient Inc. The sale prices were between $119.31 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $131.88.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Rogers Corp. The sale prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94.