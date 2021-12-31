Hc Financial Advisors Inc Buys Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Affirm Holdings Inc, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind

New Purchases: VGT, SMH, DHRPA.PFD, VCR, OGIG, CP, VT, XSD, VTWG, ARKG, VTWO, ARKQ, PSR, SPAB, ISTB, TIPX, LICY, WFCPL.PFD, IEI, ONL, KD, NOW, NEM,

J, VTI, V, AMGN, CMCSA, BMY, VIG, ARKW, STZ, ARKK, NFRA, EFA, SBUX, SCHX, NVS, QDF, VXF, SPLG, T, FDX, AMZN, MDLZ, IVV, IWB, PWB, SCHM, DHR, BDX, GLD, BNDX, IQDF, ESGE, SCHF, NEE, SPTI, CCEP, VWO, ESG, Reduced Positions: TOTL, AFRM, FNDF, BNL, ICSH, NTRS, MSFT, RTX, EMB, VZ, ADP, GOOG, SDY, DES, ACN, WDAY, WFC, DIS, HON, MMM, BAC, VEA, MDT, DGX, MCD, XOM, EL, FSK, EPD, COST, BNDC, CL, CSCO, BRK.B, PRF, VUG, TDTT, VIAC, FOCS, ZION, NTES,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Affirm Holdings Inc, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, , The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hc Financial Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q4, Hc Financial Advisors Inc owns 332 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,798 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,400 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% Visa Inc (V) - 29,802 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.33% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 131,802 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.75% Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) - 246,839 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39%

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $416.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $285.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $1956.12 and $2207.78, with an estimated average price of $2081.46. The stock is now traded at around $1919.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 65 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71. The stock is now traded at around $313.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.17 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $53.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $75.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 181.33%. The purchase prices were between $131.36 and $148.45, with an estimated average price of $139.94. The stock is now traded at around $128.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 8,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.44%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $228.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 3618.42%. The purchase prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79. The stock is now traded at around $97.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 5027.78%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $163.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 2848.84%. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.00%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $77.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Benson Hill Inc. The sale prices were between $6 and $7.67, with an estimated average price of $6.92.