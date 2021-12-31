Hc Financial Advisors Inc Buys Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Affirm Holdings Inc, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind

- New Purchases: VGT, SMH, DHRPA.PFD, VCR, OGIG, CP, VT, XSD, VTWG, ARKG, VTWO, ARKQ, PSR, SPAB, ISTB, TIPX, LICY, WFCPL.PFD, IEI, ONL, KD, NOW, NEM,
- Added Positions: J, VTI, V, AMGN, CMCSA, BMY, VIG, ARKW, STZ, ARKK, NFRA, EFA, SBUX, SCHX, NVS, QDF, VXF, SPLG, T, FDX, AMZN, MDLZ, IVV, IWB, PWB, SCHM, DHR, BDX, GLD, BNDX, IQDF, ESGE, SCHF, NEE, SPTI, CCEP, VWO, ESG,
- Reduced Positions: TOTL, AFRM, FNDF, BNL, ICSH, NTRS, MSFT, RTX, EMB, VZ, ADP, GOOG, SDY, DES, ACN, WDAY, WFC, DIS, HON, MMM, BAC, VEA, MDT, DGX, MCD, XOM, EL, FSK, EPD, COST, BNDC, CL, CSCO, BRK.B, PRF, VUG, TDTT, VIAC, FOCS, ZION, NTES,
- Sold Out: KSU, XLE, SCZ, EEM, SPDN, GDX, BHIL, IWC, NLY, VGK, AVID, GD, SLVM, BSCL, BSCM, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, BSCQ, DGS, DDOG, TGLS, MNSB, MSOS, KMT, ADC,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,798 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,400 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
- Visa Inc (V) - 29,802 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.33%
- SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 131,802 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.75%
- Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) - 246,839 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39%
Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $416.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $285.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHRPA.PFD)
Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $1956.12 and $2207.78, with an estimated average price of $2081.46. The stock is now traded at around $1919.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 65 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)
Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71. The stock is now traded at around $313.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG)
Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.17 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $53.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $75.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)
Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 181.33%. The purchase prices were between $131.36 and $148.45, with an estimated average price of $139.94. The stock is now traded at around $128.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 8,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.44%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $228.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 3618.42%. The purchase prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79. The stock is now traded at around $97.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 5027.78%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $163.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 923 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 2848.84%. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.00%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $77.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08.Sold Out: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49.Sold Out: Benson Hill Inc (BHIL)
Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Benson Hill Inc. The sale prices were between $6 and $7.67, with an estimated average price of $6.92.
