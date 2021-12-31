Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, Adobe Inc, Phillips 66, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

New Purchases: VLO, MRO, CPNG, CB, PPG, MPLX, FTV, IOO, VV, XLK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, Adobe Inc, Phillips 66, Visa Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Novartis AG, Trex Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. As of 2021Q4, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owns 260 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 519,720 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 807,203 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 299,709 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 128,735 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27% Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) - 150,050 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42. The stock is now traded at around $84.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $20.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in MPLX LP. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $31.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in iShares Global 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.52 and $78.61, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $75.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.95 and $79.13, with an estimated average price of $75.09. The stock is now traded at around $72.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 725.53%. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $42.21. The stock is now traded at around $42.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 85,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 162.18%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $516.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in Visa Inc by 54.70%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $214.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 23,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 35.17%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $87.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 92,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 143.89%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 27.91%. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $214.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $28.11 and $29.85, with an estimated average price of $29.14.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $33.89 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $40.97.