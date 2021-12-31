Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, Adobe Inc, Phillips 66, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

- New Purchases: VLO, MRO, CPNG, CB, PPG, MPLX, FTV, IOO, VV, XLK,
- Added Positions: IWR, GDXJ, ADBE, V, PSX, PYPL, JNJ, AMZN, MSFT, ECL, CRM, WMT, CVX, CMCSA, GOOGL, GLD, MDT, PG, DIS, STZ, ETN, BRK.B, IJH, NVDA, TGT, APD, SCHD, INSI, FB, NKE, MRK, J, HON, XOM, CVS, BLK, TMO, VEU, SPLG, IJR, BDX, IBB, CCI, NEM, UPS, AUB, CSX, IEFA, AON, PFF, AMT, VCSH, VUG, XLF, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: PANW, GDX, AAPL, NVS, TREX, DUK, VZ, DEO, PFE, JMST, XLU, D, INTC, LOW, BRK.A, BMY, CSCO, DLR, LHX, PEP, TJX, PM, IRT, MMM, T, ADC, CL, GLW, LLY, MNST, HIG, IBM, KMB, MET, LIN, UDR, APTS, ABBV, DOW, JPST, SPY, AMGN, TFC, BP, BAC, CAT, COST, EL, NEE, GILD, LNC, LMT, MAS, MCD, ORCL, PNC, PH, QCOM, SO, TRV, TFX, USB, UL, UNP, HQH, RVT, HQL, BHK, RNP, TSLA, DOC, GOOG, CABO, BSCO, BSCP, AFL, MO, ARCC, BK, BA, NNN, ED, CMI, EMN, GD, GE, WELL, HPQ, HMN, ITW, MKL, NYCB, ORI, OSK, OMI, SYY, ANTM, MA, EDD, BX, TEL, GAIN, BBN, MPC, RGT, ACA, CARR, OTIS, BSCN, IGIB, IGSB, EFA, IEMG, SHV, SPEM, VONG, VWO,
- Sold Out: IWF, IWD, BSCL, AMLP, GSK, ES, PHG, WRK, WFC, CIO, YUMC, AGG, CWI, EEM,
For the details of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlantic+union+bankshares+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp
- iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 519,720 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 807,203 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 299,709 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 128,735 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27%
- Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) - 150,050 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42. The stock is now traded at around $84.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $20.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MPLX LP (MPLX)
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in MPLX LP. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $31.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO)
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in iShares Global 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.52 and $78.61, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $75.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.95 and $79.13, with an estimated average price of $75.09. The stock is now traded at around $72.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 725.53%. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $42.21. The stock is now traded at around $42.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 85,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 162.18%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $516.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in Visa Inc by 54.70%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $214.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 23,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 35.17%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $87.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 92,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 143.89%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 27.91%. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $214.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55.Sold Out: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $28.11 and $29.85, with an estimated average price of $29.14.Sold Out: Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $33.89 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $40.97.
Here is the complete portfolio of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. Also check out:
1. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp keeps buying