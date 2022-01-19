Snowline Gold Strengthens Technical Team and Issues Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce the strengthening of its technical management team in preparation for a highly active 2022 field season.

Thomas Branson, P.Geo., joins the Company as its Exploration Manager. Mr. Branson brings over 15 years' industry experience to the Snowline team, having helped to organize and manage more than $55M in exploration expenditures and over 180,000 metres of drilling. His experience spans several continents but is focused in BC and the Yukon. A registered professional geologist with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia, Mr. Branson holds a B.Sc. in Earth and Ocean Science from the University of British Columbia and an M.Sc. in Exploration Geology from Rhodes University in South Africa.

Steve Rennalls joins the Company as its Operations Manager. Mr. Rennalls' has worked on the Einarson project in various capacities during four exploration seasons, including most recently with Snowline Gold in 2021 as Camp Manager and logistics manager for the Einarson, Rogue, Ursa, Rainbow and Tosh projects. Mr. Rennalls' background is in marketing, and his acumen, enthusiasm, and lateral thinking in logistics demonstrated during the 2021 field program reinforce his promise in this essential management role. Mr. Rennalls holds a B.Com. from McMaster University and an M.Sc. Admin. from Concordia University.

STOCK OPTIONS

In addition, the Company announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has granted a total of 1,190,00 incentive stock options to various employees, consultants, directors, and officers of the Company. The options are exercisable for one share each at $0.55 per share for a period of five years and are subject to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan. Options to certain management, consultants and insiders are subject to vesting provisions of 20% every six months from the date of the grant.

FORTHCOMING RESULTS

The Company still awaits drill core assay results for its four drill holes drilled on the Rogue Project's Valley Zone in 2021. All four holes at Valley intersected trace amounts of visible gold in drill core.

In hole V-21-001, the first hole drilled at Valley, sheeted quartz veins were observed across its entire 161 m length. Thirty-one of the many veins observed in this hole contained trace amounts of visible gold, with up to five gold grains observed in a given vein. Visible-gold bearing veins were distributed roughly evenly across the length of the hole.

Valley is a reduced intrusion-related gold target that presents a bulk-tonnage gold exploration model where gold is hosted in widespread arrays of centimetre-scale sheeted quartz veins within and around a felsic intrusion. Valley is a new discovery, and the 2021 drill program represents the first ever drill testing of the target.

QA/QC AND QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared and approved by Scott Berdahl, P. Geo., Chief Executive Officer of Snowline and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a seven-project portfolio covering >100,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship 72,000 ha Einarson and Rogue gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross' Fort Knox mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. Snowline's first-mover land position provides a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl, MSc, MBA, PGeo

CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Snowline Gold Corp.

+1 778 650 5485

[email protected]

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company reviewing its newly acquired project portfolio to maximize value, reviewing options for its non-core assets, including targeted exploration and joint venture arrangements, conducting follow-up prospecting and mapping this summer and plans for exploring and expanding a new greenfield, district-scale gold system. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

