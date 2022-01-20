Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
DENMARK BANCSHARES INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Denmark Bancshares, Inc. - DMKBA

3 minutes ago
PR Newswire

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 20, 2022

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Denmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: DMKBA) to Bank First Corporation (NasdaqCM: BFC). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Denmark will receive only the option to receive either $38.10 in cash per share or 0.5276 of a share of Bank First for each share of Denmark that they own, subject to customary proration and allocation procedures, such that no less than 80% of Denmark shares will receive stock consideration and no greater than 20% will receive cash consideration. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-dmkba/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

