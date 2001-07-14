FSD Pharma Announces Launch of New Corporate Website

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A) (“FSD Pharma” or the “Company”), a life sciences holding company dedicated to building a portfolio of assets and biotech solutions, announced today the launch of its newly designed website. The new site conveys the Company’s emerging position within the biopharmaceutical industry and its ongoing commitment to bring novel treatment solutions for brain and inflammatory disorders to millions of patients in need. To view the website, please visit www.fsdpharma.com.

“We have strategically assembled a team of scientists to help develop our powerful pipeline of next-generation therapeutics,” said Anthony Durkacz, Interim CEO of FSD Pharma. “With some of the greatest minds in neurology and inflammation working together to advance our promising therapeutic compounds, and supported by a strong balance sheet, we believe that we are very well positioned to continue the advancement of our three leading drug candidates: Lucid-MS, Lucid-PSYCH and FSD-PEA. The new look and user-friendly experience of FSD Pharma’s website reflects that, while also serving to educate clinicians, researchers, patients, and investors about our unique approach to delivering 'Total Brain Health'.”

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology company with three drug candidates in different stages of development. FSD BioSciences, Inc. (“FSD BioSciences”), a wholly owned subsidiary, is focused on pharmaceutical research and development of its lead compound, ultra-micronized palmitoyl ethylamine (“PEA”) or FSD-PEA (formerly called FSD-201). Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“Lucid”), a wholly owned subsidiary, is focused on the research and development of its lead compounds, Lucid-PSYCH (formerly Lucid-201) and Lucid-MS (formerly Lucid-21-302). Lucid PSYCH is a molecular compound identified for the potential treatment of mental health disorders. Lucid-MS is a molecular compound identified for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

