Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. and OrbusNeich Announce FDA PMA Approval of Scoreflex® Scoring Balloon

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI®) (NASDAQ: CSII), a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, today, along with OrbusNeich Medical Company Ltd (OrbusNeich®), announced FDA PMA approval of OrbusNeich’s Scoreflex®NC Scoring Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Catheter (Scoreflex NC).

Scoreflex NC is a focused force PTCA scoring balloon with a dual-wire system which creates a focal stress pattern to facilitate safe and controlled plaque modification at lower resolution pressure. Scoreflex NC is indicated for the dilatation of a de novo stenotic portion of a coronary artery and in-stent restenosis in patients evidencing coronary ischemia for the purpose of improving myocardial perfusion.

A pivotal clinical study was performed in the U.S. in twelve investigational sites, with 200 patients being treated. The results of the Scoreflex NC - Scoring PTCA Catheter Clinical Study support the acute safety and device success of the Scoreflex NC - Scoring PTCA Catheter and its intended use as a dilatation catheter in the stenotic portion of a coronary artery stenosis (≥70% diameter stenosis).

Dr. David Kandzari, Chief of the Piedmont Heart Institute and Cardiovascular Service Line; Director, Interventional Cardiology of the Piedmont Heart Institute; and Chief Scientific Officer for Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta, Ga., and Principal Investigator of the study, said, “The pivotal study demonstrated the effectiveness of Scoreflex NC to safely modify stenotic coronary arteries, demonstrating excellent deliverability, luminal gain, and a high rate of procedural success. Scoreflex NC will be a welcomed addition to the interventional toolbox to treat complex coronary artery disease.”

“We are extremely pleased to receive FDA PMA approval for our Scoreflex NC device and are delighted to introduce this scoring balloon to U.S. physicians through our distribution partner, CSI,” said David Chien, OrbusNeich’s Chairman and CEO. “In our continued commitment to delivering innovative products that can change the lives of many patients, we are confident our product will provide increased treatment options.”

Scott Ward, CSI’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We remain committed to expanding our portfolio of differentiated products that help physicians deliver improved outcomes for patients with complex coronary artery disease. Scoreflex NC complements our coronary orbital atherectomy system and expands the patient population we serve.”

About Scoreflex NC – Scoring PTCA Catheter Pivotal Clinical Study

A prospective, open label, multi-center, single arm, observational study designed to evaluate the acute safety and device procedural success of the Scoreflex NC Scoring PTCA catheters in subjects with stenotic coronary arteries during percutaneous coronary intervention.

Two-hundred subjects were treated at 12 U.S. sites with the Scoreflex NC Scoring PTCA catheter during their index procedure.

ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03763747

About Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

CAD is a life-threatening condition and a leading cause of death in men and women globally. CAD occurs when a fatty material called plaque builds up on the walls of arteries that supply blood to the heart. The plaque buildup causes the arteries to harden and narrow (atherosclerosis), reducing blood flow. The risk of CAD increases if a person has one or more of the following: high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels, diabetes, or family history of early heart disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 18 million people in the United States have CAD, the most common form of heart disease. Heart disease claims more than 650,000 lives in the United States each year. According to estimates, significant arterial calcium is present in about 38 percent of patients undergoing a PCI. Significant calcium contributes to poor stent delivery, expansion and wall apposition leading to poor outcomes and higher treatment costs in coronary interventions when traditional therapies are used, including a significantly higher occurrence of death and major adverse cardiac events (MACE).

About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. The company’s orbital atherectomy system treats calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the leg and heart and addresses many of the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and pharmacological treatment alternatives. For additional information, please visit www.csi360.com and connect on Twitter @csi360.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are provided under the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by that Act. For example, statements in this press release regarding the commercial launch of Scoreflex NC in the U.S.; the benefits of Scoreflex NC, including the potential expansion of the patient population that CSI serves; and CSI’s commitment to expand its portfolio of products, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the experience of physicians regarding the effectiveness and reliability of products sold by CSI, including Scoreflex NC; the reluctance of physicians, hospitals and other organizations to accept new products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; and other factors detailed from time to time in CSI’s SEC reports, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. CSI encourages you to consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this release. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, CSI's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this release. The forward-looking statements made in this release are made only as of the date of this release, and CSI undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

About OrbusNeich

OrbusNeich is a global pioneer in the provision of life-changing vascular solutions and offers an extensive portfolio of products that set industry benchmarks in vascular intervention. Current products include the world's first dual therapy stents, the COMBO® Plus and COMBO® Dual Therapy Stents, together with stents and balloons marketed under the names of Azule®, Scoreflex®, Scoreflex® NC, Sapphire® II, Sapphire® II PRO, Sapphire® 3, Sapphire® II NC Sapphire® NC24, Sapphire® NC Plus, Teleport® and Teleport® Control, as well as products to treat peripheral artery disease: the Jade® and Scoreflex® PTA balloons. OrbusNeich is headquartered in Hong Kong and has operations in Shenzhen, China; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Hoevelaken, The Netherlands; Zuchwil, Switzerland; and regional sales offices in Germany, France, Switzerland, Spain, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, China and Malaysia. OrbusNeich supplies medical devices to physicians in more than 60 countries. For more information, visit www.OrbusNeich.com.

Scoreflex® NC Scoring PTCA Catheter

INDICATIONS​: The Scoreflex NC Scoring PTCA Catheter is indicated for:​ Balloon dilatation of a de novo stenotic portion of a coronary artery and in-stent restenosis in coronary arteries in patients evidencing coronary ischemia for the purpose of improving myocardial perfusion.​

CONTRAINDICATIONS​: The use of the Scoreflex NC Scoring PTCA Catheter is contraindicated in the following patient types:​ Patients with an unprotected left main coronary artery. Patients with coronary artery spasm in the absence of a significant stenosis.​

WARNINGS​: When using this type of device, the following warnings should be observed:​ This device is intended for single use only. Do not resterilize and/or reuse, as this can potentially result in compromised device performance and increased risk of cross-contamination.​ This balloon is not intended for the expansion or delivery of a stent.​ PTCA in patients who are not acceptable candidates for coronary artery bypass graft surgery require careful consideration, including possible hemodynamic support during PTCA, as treatment of this patient population carries special risk.​ To reduce the potential for vessel damage, the inflated diameter of the balloon should approximate the diameter of the vessel just proximal and distal to the stenosis.​When the catheter is exposed to the vascular system, it should be manipulated while under high-quality fluoroscopic observation. Do not advance or retract the catheter unless the balloon is fully deflated under vacuum. If resistance is met during manipulation, determine the cause of the resistance before proceeding. Applying excessive force to the catheter can result in tip or catheter breakage, catheter kink, or balloon separation.​ Do not twist the catheter shaft in excess of 180 degrees when the tip is constrained.​ Balloon pressure should not exceed the rated burst pressure (RBP) indicated on the package. The rated burst pressure is based on the results of in vitro testing. At least 99.9 percent of the balloons, (with a 95 percent confidence) will not burst at or below their rated burst pressure. Use of a pressure monitoring device is recommended to prevent over pressurization.​To reduce the potential for air embolus into the vessel, use only the recommended balloon inflation medium. Never use air or any gaseous medium to inflate the balloon.​ Do not re-straighten a kinked hypotube; straightening a kinked metal shaft may result in breakage of the shaft.​ PTCA should only be performed at hospitals where emergency coronary artery bypass graft surgery can be quickly performed in the event of a potentially injurious or life-threatening complication​.

PRECAUTIONS​: Use the catheter prior to the “Use By” date specified on the package.​ Prior to angioplasty, the catheter should be examined to verify functionality and ensure that its size and shape are suitable for the specific procedure for which it is to be used.​The catheter system should be used only by physicians trained in percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty.​ During the procedure, appropriate anticoagulant and coronary vasodilator therapy must be provided to the patient as needed. After the procedure, anticoagulant therapy should be continued for a period of time as determined by the physician.​ Never advance the Scoreflex NC Scoring PTCA Catheter without the guidewire extending from the tip.​ Do not use oil-based contrast medium, organic solvents, or alcohols; there is a possibility of catheter leak, damage, or lubrication loss. The balloon deflation time has been established as 15 seconds based on in vitro bench testing results.​ Do not reinsert the PTCA catheter into the coil dispenser after procedural use.​ Discard all disposable devices used during this procedure per local requirements for medical device waste disposal.​

CAUTION: Federal law (USA) restricts this device to the sale by or on the order of a physician.

See the instructions for use before performing Scoreflex NC Scoring PTCA Catheter procedures for detailed information regarding the procedure, indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions, and potential adverse events.

