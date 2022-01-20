FIELD + FARMER, a Fresh Factory Company, Launches Refrigerated Snack Bars

CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / FIELD + FARMER (a Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (CSE:FRSH)( FRA:Q4Z, Financial) ("The Fresh Factory") company), is excited to announce the launch of its produce-forward refrigerated snack bars. The clean-label, low-sugar, plant-based bars mark a move by FIELD + FARMER to expand its offerings beyond its popular dressings, dips, and juices.

"We are excited to launch our delicious refrigerated snack bars in Whole Foods under the FIELD + FARMER brand. This launch allows FIELD + FARMER to add value to the category through a produce-first bar and bring its promise of fresh, delectable flavors into a fast-growing refrigerated snack-bar category. The USD $95M1 refrigerated snack-bar category is expected to grow as consumers continue to express a preference toward natural and fresh food," said Isabella Chia, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the FIELD + FARMER brand.

FIELD + FARMER Refrigerated Snack Bar - produce in a bar

Clean, delicious bars using fresh fruit or vegetables as the first ingredient

5 flavors that taste like your favorite sweet treat: Apple Cinnamon, Cocoa Brownie, Carrot Cake, Peanut Butter & Jelly, Peanut Butter Cookie

6g of plant-based protein

No preservatives, no vegetable powders, no chemicals

Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free

The refrigerated bars are now available in participating Whole Foods Markets in the United States. The launch of the FIELD + FARMER bars completes the integration of Phyter Bars, which was acquired late last year by The Fresh Factory.

"We entered the refrigerated ‘better for you' snack bar market last year with the acquisition of Phyter Bars and see a significant opportunity for The Fresh Factory to grow in this category," said Bill Besenhofer, CEO and co-founder of The Fresh Factory. "With our flexible manufacturing facility and expertise in clean-label, plant-based food and beverage products, we believe we are well positioned with these expanded capabilities. In addition to FIELD + FARMER's bar launch, we've launched other bar products with a number of our existing customers since the acquisition. We are now routinely doing multiples of the volume each month compared to before the acquisition, which validates the strength of our model."

The Fresh Factory's capabilities include:

In-house innovation team specializing in fresh clean-label, plant-based formulation, allowing The Fresh Factory to launch products in months, not years.

Direct relationships with farmers across the United States and a robust network of packaging and ingredient vendors providing a high-quality, transparent supply chain.

A manufacturing facility that is SQF Level III certified and a leader in food safety. The facility was built to be flexible and to accommodate variable minimum runs.

Sales and marketing capabilities to guide and scale brands as they go to market with new products.

About The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.

The Fresh Factory has built a vertically integrated platform from the farm to the shelf. Their focus is on the future of food-fresh ingredients, clean-labels, and plant-based products. The Fresh Factory owns or partners with brands of all sizes to develop, manufacture, and sell products made from fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. It operates from its centrally located manufacturing facility near Chicago, serving customers across the United States. As a public-benefits corporation, The Fresh Factory is ESG-focused, driven to make a lighter, greener impact on the environment and a stronger, positive impact on local communities and the food supply system as a whole. Learn more about The Fresh Factory at www.thefreshfactory.co and find The Fresh Factory on social media at: Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. To receive news and updates about The Fresh Factory, sign up for the newsletter at www.thefreshfactory.co.

About FIELD + FARMER

Founded in 2017, FIELD + FARMER(wholly owned by The Fresh Factory) partners with small farms to deliver plant-based dressings, dips, bars, and juices made with fresh, clean ingredients. Their mission is to re-create crave-worthy mainstream flavors with real ingredients and no junk (no chemicals, no preservatives)-what they call big flavor from small farms. Not only do they source from farmers they know and trust, they routinely donate to organizations that support small farmers. Learn more about FIELD + FARMER at www.fieldandfarmer.co or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Twitter.

1 Source: Nielsen Total USxAOC, L52W ending May 21, 2021

