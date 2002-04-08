Climb Channel Solutions Is Now an Approved NCPA Vendor

EATONTOWN, N.J., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCPA (National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance) members can now utilize Climb Channel Solutions as their primary distributor and receive access to Climb’s select IT vendors and authorized reseller partners. Climb is an authorized IT distributor that specializes in emerging and disruptive technologies and are looking to make these products more readily available to NCPA members. Climb Channel Solutions has hundreds of authorized reseller partners all over the country that will help market to NCPA members.



NCPA is a leading national government purchasing cooperative working to reduce the cost of goods and services by leveraging the purchasing power of public agencies in all 50 states. NCPA utilizes state of the art procurement resources and solutions that result in cooperative purchasing contracts that ensure all public agencies are receiving products and services of the highest quality at the lowest prices. There are over 90,000 agencies nationwide from both the public and nonprofit sectors that are eligible to utilize NCPA’s cooperative purchasing contracts. To learn more about becoming a member visit www.ncpa.us.

“Being an approved NCPA vendor is a tremendous opportunity,” said Charles Bass, Chief Marketing Officer at Climb Channel Solutions. "This partnership allows us to leverage NCPA’s cooperative purchasing contracts and extensive agency network to deliver best-in-class security and IT solutions, enabling more customers to meet their business and compliance needs across government, healthcare, and education sectors nationwide.”

“Joining the NCPA as an approved Vendor reinforces Climb’s determination to continue supporting our technologies and partners who are growing their business in the public sector,” said Randy Jones, Director of Alliance at Climb Channel Solutions. “We have a great opportunity ahead of us to bring our turnkey emerging technologies to the many agencies associated with the NCPA.”

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at [email protected].

About Climb Channel Solutions and Wayside Technology Group

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. ( WSTG). Read more at www.climbcs.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About NCPA

