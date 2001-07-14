The Beauty Health Company Announces Appointment of Andrew Stanleick as President and Chief Executive Officer

The Beauty Health Company (“BeautyHealth” or the “Company”; NASDAQ:SKIN), a global category-creator in beauty health leading the charge with HydraFacialTM, its flagship brand, today announced the appointment of Andrew Stanleick as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 7th, 2022. Mr. Stanleick will also join the Company’s Board of Directors at that time.

Mr. Stanleick is an accomplished beauty and retail industry veteran with more than 25 years of multi-channel marketing, branding and deep digital experience. He is known for leading the transformation and growth of iconic global and digital brands across Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Americas.

“Andrew’s extensive knowledge of the beauty and retail industries, his high impact global leadership, proven track record in international markets and in broadening brand awareness are invaluable as we continue to expand the beauty health category that we created,” said Brent Saunders, Executive Chairman of BeautyHealth. “His two decades of international experience and innovative beauty marketing prowess uniquely position Andrew to build upon our platform and community to drive our growth as we capitalize on significant opportunities, especially in Asia. We are at a pivotal point in investing in our digital marketing and our infrastructure to expand our footprint globally, and Andrew will be instrumental to executing against our strategic initiatives. We are delighted to welcome him to the team.”

Prior to joining The Beauty Health Company, Mr. Stanleick held senior roles at Coty Inc. since 2017 and previously led Coty’s Consumer Beauty business in Europe. He was most recently Executive Vice President, Americas, where he oversaw Coty’s portfolio of Luxury and Consumer brands across the region. Mr. Stanleick also served as the Global CEO for the joint venture with Kylie Jenner Beauty and oversaw the Kim Kardashian West business for Coty.

Prior to Coty, Mr. Stanleick spent a number of years at Coach Inc. as President & CEO of both the Europe and South East Asia-Pacific businesses. He began his career in consumer goods at Unilever and L’Oreal, holding progressively senior positions in marketing and country management leadership roles.

“I am thrilled to be joining BeautyHealth at such an exciting time for the Company. The strong business momentum, impressive category creating product and passionate community are driving impressive growth,” said Mr. Stanleick. “I look forward to working with the talented team at BeautyHealth to deliver long-term growth through brand-building initiatives, constant innovation, exciting digital marketing, continued geographic expansion and pursuit of strategic acquisitions as we capitalize on the enormous market opportunity. Our goal is to build a valuable, industry leading, global platform company in the beauty health category.”

A native of England, Mr. Stanleick graduated with a master’s degree from the University of Cambridge. He currently serves on the Executive Board of Directors for the Personal Care Products Council and The Fragrance Foundation.

About The Beauty Health Company

BeautyHealth is a category-creating beauty health company focused on bringing innovative products to market. Our flagship brand, HydraFacial, is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. HydraFacial uses a unique delivery system to cleanse, extract and hydrate with our patented hydradermabrasion technology and super serums that are made with nourishing ingredients, providing an immediate outcome and creating an instantly gratifying glow in just three steps and 30 minutes. HydraFacial® and Perk™ products are available in over 87 countries with over 19,000 Delivery Systems globally and millions of treatments performed each year. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com. For our Investor Relations website, please visit https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.beautyhealth.com%2F.

