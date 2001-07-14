Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Northern Trust Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Northern Trust Corporation has released its fourth quarter 2021 financial results. Results can be found on Northern Trust’s website at:

Webcast of Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Northern Trust’s fourth quarter earnings conference call will be webcast on January 20, 2022. The live call will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. CT and is accessible on Northern Trust’s website at the address noted above.

A recording of the live call will be available on Northern Trust’s website from 3:00 p.m. CT on January 20, 2022, for approximately four weeks. Participants will need Windows Media or Adobe Flash software.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 23 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.2 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.6 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

