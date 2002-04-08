IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces EDGE Podcast Interview with Lexaria Bioscience Corp. CEO Chris Bunka

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Chris Bunka, Chairman and CEO of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. ( LEXX), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, recently appeared on the EDGE Podcast, a series focused on providing the business owner's playbook about the inner game of building a successful business and giving listeners the edge to become smarter, healthier and richer.

The broadcast, hosted by Entrepreneur and Angel Investor Brandon C. White, is available for on-demand listening on EDGE Podcast.

During the interview, Bunka provided an overview of Lexaria’s business model and its efforts to improve the delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients, vitamins and minerals.

“Lexaria Bioscience is a tech company, and we provide really, really interesting solutions to the pharmaceutical industry, as well as nutraceuticals and even delivery of beneficial vitamins and minerals in foods,” Bunka said. “Our technology is all about enabling a much higher fraction and a much smoother delivery of the beneficial substances in the foods you eat and in the drugs you take and, quite frankly, getting them into your bloodstream. With a lot of these compounds and drugs, the vast majority of what you eat or swallow ends up in the toilet, and that’s no good. So, we can fix that.”

Bunka next discussed the early days of his professional journey and provided insight into some of the lessons he’s learned along the way.

“I’ve been in business for 43 years. I started my first business when I was 17. … I started to learn some of the aspects about having employees and relying on other people. … Adding a layer of management is a hurdle that I think most small businesses never cross. … If you can navigate that, though, it gets to be a really important threshold for future success,” Bunka said.

“I have done a lot of things over the years. In the early 2000s, I was running money with a group of friends. We were investing in companies as VCs. I heard a lot of stories, and we wrote a lot of checks,” Bunka added. “A lot of small companies don’t do a good job of understanding their competitive environment. A lot of them say, ‘I’m the best, I’m the fastest.’ … In the age of Google, I could be on my laptop and have somebody pitching me on an idea, and I see 3,700 companies just like his. It makes it really hard, so understanding your competitive environment is really, really important, as well as understanding your products and services.”

Throughout the interview, Bunka continued to provide insight into his background and professional philosophies before turning his attention to Lexaria’s ongoing efforts to leverage its innovative drug delivery platform to improve the effectiveness of orally delivered compounds.

Learn more by listening to the full interview on EDGE Podcast.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by up to 5-10x, reduce time of onset from 1-2 hours to minutes and mask unwanted tastes; it is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 21 patents granted and over 50 patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.lexariabioscience.com.

