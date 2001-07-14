Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of $1,535.0 Million of Senior Secured Notes Due 2030

Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Issuer”), intends to offer $1,535.0 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2030 (the “Notes”), subject to market and other conditions (the “Notes Offering”).

The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes Offering to redeem all of its outstanding 6.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and to pay related fees and expenses. This press release shall not constitute a notice of redemption for the 2025 Notes.

The Notes will be offered in the United States to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offers of the Notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum. This notice is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135(c) under the Securities Act.

Forward-Looking Statements

