Accenture Receives Four 'Digital Experience Partner of the Year' Awards From Adobe

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been recognized with four Adobe Digital Experience Partner of the Year Awards for 2022, reflecting Accenture’s leadership in unleashing purposeful connections, powered by Adobe, to help accelerate clients’ path to value.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005208/en/

Accenture has been named 2022 Adobe DX Partner of the Year (Graphic: Business Wire)

Accenture has received the following awards:

Adobe 2022 Digital Experience (DX) Solution Partner of the Year (Global): This award recognizes significant investments and demonstrated customer success around the globe resulting from Accenture and Adobe’s partnership.

This award recognizes significant investments and demonstrated customer success around the globe resulting from Accenture and Adobe’s partnership. Adobe 2022 DX Solution Partner of the Year (International): Accenture distinguished itself in this category by producing strong growth; Adobe notes that Accenture’s continued investment in Adobe Experience Platform has resulted in closing transformational deals and creating exceptional customer experiences worldwide.

Accenture distinguished itself in this category by producing strong growth; Adobe notes that Accenture’s continued investment in Adobe Experience Platform has resulted in closing transformational deals and creating exceptional customer experiences worldwide. Adobe 2022 Central EMEA DX Solution Partner of the Year: Accenture is noted as a key partner and for its continued investment in the Adobe Experience Platform within the Central European region.

Accenture is noted as a key partner and for its continued investment in the Adobe Experience Platform within the Central European region. Adobe 2022 Western EMEA DX Solution Partner of the Year: This award recognizes Accenture’s agility, advocacy of Adobe solutions, and dedication to growth and sales enablement in Western Europe.

“More than ever before, enterprise clients are demanding highly-personalized brand experiences to meet consumer expectations,” said Jim LaLonde, global lead, Accenture Adobe Business Group. “Anticipating this increasing need, Accenture has actively expanded and deepened our longstanding relationship with Adobe to create unrivalled experiences and accelerate growth for our clients, and our 2022 ‘Partner of the Year’ awards reflect this.”

“Accenture demonstrates tremendous commitment to delivering transformative customer experiences and innovation at scale,” said Justin Merickel, vice president, Business Development and Partners, Adobe. “We are pleased to recognize Accenture’s continued excellence with these awards, and we look forward to building on our strong partnership in 2022 and beyond.”

Accenture has been an Adobe partner since 2002 and holds six unique global specializations. Together, Accenture and Adobe unleash the powers of emotion, empathy, and excitement at an enterprise scale to create unrivalled experiences for customers that result in greater engagement, loyalty and business. Accenture and Adobe harness the very best of tech, data, creativity and innovation to accelerate the path to tangible value for our clients. For more information, visit: www.accenture.com%2Fadobe.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Copyright © 2022 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005208/en/