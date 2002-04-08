VirTra to Present at Take Aim: Lake Street's Shooting Sports & Public Safety Event on January 27, 2022

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. ( VTSI), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, has been invited to present at Take Aim: Lake Street's Shooting Sports & Public Safety Event, which is being held virtually on January 26-27, 2022.

VirTra Chairman and CEO Bob Ferris is scheduled to host one-on-one calls and a group call with investors on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

Hosted by Lake Street Capital Markets, the Take Aim Conference is a two-day shooting sports & public safety event created with the goal of highlighting compelling investment opportunities in the Consumer space. Institutional investors will have the opportunity to interact with executives from eight publicly traded companies.

To request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with VirTra management, please email [email protected] .

About VirTra

VirTra ( VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Jeff Grampp, CFA

[email protected]

949-574-3860