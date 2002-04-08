Atlas Air Extends Long-Term Agreement with SF Group

PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air, Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. ( AAWW), today announced the extension of a long-term aircraft transportation services agreement to operate a Boeing 747-400 Freighter for SF Group (SF), China’s leading express service provider, between China and the United States.



The agreement, which has been in place since 2018, enhances the operating capability of SF and extends its fast-growing global network.

“We are very pleased to extend our strong partnership with SF,” said John W. Dietrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide. “SF is a key player in the growing express and e-commerce markets, and we look forward to supporting their rapid global expansion. We value the opportunity to continue providing the superior, reliable service that SF and its customers expect of Atlas.”

SF, based in Shenzhen, Guangdong, is one of the world’s largest express providers and one of China’s leading couriers.

“Our partnership with Atlas Air supports our network between China and the U.S. to further integrate our high-quality transport capacity resources to shorten delivery times,” said a representative of SF.



About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com .

About SF:

SF is one of the largest integrated logistics service providers in China and the fourth largest express enterprise worldwide in terms of market capitalization, and is committed to becoming a data and technology-driven company providing independent third party solutions. It empowers customers with leading technology and provides customers with smart and integrated supply chain solutions covering various industries and application scenarios. SF is also a smart logistics operator with network scale advantages, integrating aviation, ground and information networks, boasting an operating model with strong management and control over the whole network.