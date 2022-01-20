Blueprint Medicines Elevates Two Talented Leaders to its Executive Team

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) today announced two executive leadership changes highlighting the company's commitment to developing exceptional leaders. Effective April 4, 2022, Philina Lee, Ph.D. will be promoted to Chief Commercial Officer, succeeding Christina Rossi as she transitions to Chief Operating Officer. With her promotion, Dr. Lee will become an officer of the company and assume responsibility for Blueprint's global commercial strategy and U.S. operations. In an expanded role, Helen Ho, Ph.D., will become Chief Business Officer, adding Portfolio Strategy & Program Management to her current responsibilities for Corporate and Business Development. Dr. Lee and Dr. Ho will join the company's Executive Team.

"I'm thrilled to announce the elevation of these two talented and dedicated Blueprint Medicines colleagues," said Jeff Albers, Chief Executive Officer, Blueprint Medicines. "The work of impacting patient lives takes great people to be successful and we are intentional about cultivating internal talent, enabling thoughtful succession planning in support of Blueprint's continued success. We believe we are poised for transformational growth over the next 12-18 months. As Philina and Helen step into these roles, their leadership help will ensure consistency of approach while bringing diversity of perspective and experience as we work to achieve our goals."

Dr. Lee joined Blueprint Medicines in August 2014 as Senior Director, New Product Strategy and Development and subsequently held multiple commercial roles with responsibility for strategy, operations, patient services, marketing and the precision medicine field team. During her tenure, she has been instrumental in building the company's portfolio from research-stage onwards, laying the groundwork for the commercial strategy that is driving the successful launches of AYVAKIT® (avapritinib) and GAVRETO® (pralsetinib). Since January 2021, Dr. Lee has served as Senior Vice President, Head of Portfolio Strategy and Program Management, responsible for providing strategic and operational leadership across the company's portfolio. Previously, Dr. Lee held product strategy and marketing roles of increasing responsibility at Algeta, Sanofi and Genzyme. Dr. Lee also serves on the board of Fusion Pharmaceuticals, as a member of both the Nomination and Governance committee and Research and Development committee. Dr. Lee earned a B.S. in Biochemistry from the University of Alberta, and a Ph.D. in Cell Biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Dr. Ho joined Blueprint Medicines in April 2018 as Vice President, Corporate Development, to lead business development, corporate strategy, new product planning and alliance management, and was promoted to Senior Vice President in January 2021. During her tenure, she has played a central role in establishing and operating successful strategic partnerships with Roche, Ipsen, CStone Pharmaceuticals, and Zai Lab, as well as the acquisition of Lengo Therapeutics. Prior to joining Blueprint Medicines, Dr. Ho served in corporate development roles at TCR2 Therapeutics and Agios Pharmaceuticals and as a management consultant at LEK Consulting. Dr. Ho earned a B.S. in Biochemistry from University of California, Los Angeles, and a Ph.D. in Cell Biology from Yale University .

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is a global precision therapy company that invents life-changing therapies for people with cancer and blood disorders. Applying an approach that is both precise and agile, we create medicines that selectively target genetic drivers, with the goal of staying one step ahead across stages of disease. Since 2011, we have leveraged our research platform, including expertise in molecular targeting and world-class drug design capabilities, to rapidly and reproducibly translate science into a broad pipeline of precision therapies. Today, we are delivering approved medicines directly to patients in the United States and Europe, and we are globally advancing multiple programs for systemic mastocytosis, lung cancer and other genomically defined cancers, and cancer immunotherapy. For more information, visit www.BlueprintMedicines.com and follow us on Twitter (@BlueprintMeds) and LinkedIn.

