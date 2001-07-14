Infinity Pharmaceuticals to Be Featured in a Fireside Chat as Part of B. Riley's 2022 Virtual Oncology Conference

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic, today announced that it will be highlighted during a virtual oncology fireside chat with B. Riley biotech research analyst Kalpit Patel on Thursday, January 27th at 10:30 am ET. The fireside chat will feature an interactive discussion with Infinity’s Executive Leadership Team, including Adelene Perkins, Chief Executive Officer and Chair, Lawrence Bloch, M.D., J.D., President, and Robert Ilaria, M.D., Chief Medical Officer.

To register for the webinar, please click here.

About Infinity and Eganelisib

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Infinity” or the “Company”), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib (IPI-549), a first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which is designed to address a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-4 is a frontline mTNBC randomized, double-blind, pivotal trial the Company expects to initiate by the end of 2022. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in frontline advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq® and Abraxane® in frontline TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin® in frontline RCC. MARIO-275 is a randomized, controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo® (nivolumab) in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-P is a platform study to evaluate eganelisib to support the initiation of future registration focused studies across various solid tumor indications, which the Company expects to initiate on a rolling basis in 3Q 2022. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

