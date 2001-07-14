XTM Provides Update on Acquisition and Branding of Tip Pool Gratuity Solution

XTM, Inc. (“XTM” or the “Company”) (QB: XTMIF / CSE:PAID / FSE:7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world, is pleased to provide an update further to its July 13, 2021 announcement of the acquisition of Tiproll, a gratuity-pooling and distribution calculation software solution, an addition to the Today program.

Based on extensive industry research, XTM further developed the intellectual property of Tiproll to complete a gratuity management solution that is customized to the behaviors of the hospitality business i.e. point-based, percentage-based or employee-specific. Branded as XTM’s Today Tippool™, the product enables hospitality organizations to integrate the module with their installation of the Today program. Prospects not currently on the Today program will soon be able to leverage the Today Tippool solution as an ancillary module through their POS to disburse their gratuity allocations. Based on client demand, XTM’s Tippool solution will have wide adoption with little heavy lifting by XTM.

XTM is continuing its efforts in introducing technology to help lower the administrative labor costs for hospitality and service businesses, enabling the service businesses to focus on their core compency while XTM helps to increase their margins. XTM is actively seeking other acquisitions and partnerships that are complementary to the existing suite of Today services including US and Canada payroll services, compliance and employee on-boarding.

“We listened to owner/operators small and large looking for a single source solution to eliminate back of house hospitality administration costs,” said Marilyn Schaffer, XTM, CEO. “We are working on fulfilling the eco-system to deliver cost effective, technology driven solutions that solve pain-points, save money and make service businesses more productive. Through acquisitions and organic technology, we are confident that we will lead this charge.”

About XTM

XTM, www.xtminc.com, is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator in the neo-banking space, helping businesses and service workers in the hospitality and personal care space disseminate and access earned wages and gratuities. XTM's Today™ Solution, comprised of a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features, is used by thousands of restaurants, salons and staff across Canada and the United States. XTM is a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist. Our technology is used by Restaurants, Salons and service staff at no charge to automate and expedite Earned Wage and Gratuity Access, increasing time and attendance and eliminating cash from ecosystems. XTM's Today solution drives operational efficiencies and delivers a bespoke user experience designed specifically for service workers.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (the “forward-looking statements”), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including expected performance of XTM, the expectation that businesses with which XTM does business or have committed to do business will in the expected timeline, the continuing trend toward electronic payment methods, that the integrations will attract new business owners to use the Today program, and the general conditions and revenues of XTM. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. While XTM can make best efforts to estimate when businesses will re-open or back to pre-Covid 19 business levels there are no guarantees this will happen in the time the Company expects or if at all. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated in or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur.

The CSE has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release, and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

