Hims & Hers and Walmart Collaborate To Expand Availability Of Hair Care Offerings To 1,400+ Stores Nationwide and Online

Hims+%26amp%3B+Hers+Health%2C+Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, announced today the launch of its high quality hair care solutions at select Walmart retail locations nationwide and on walmart.com.

“Since our founding, our goal has been to provide quality health and wellness, including hair care and hair loss products, in the most convenient way possible to consumers,” said Melissa Baird, Chief Operating Officer of Hims & Hers. “We are thrilled to collaborate with such a well-known, household name such as Walmart as a continuation of our strategy to bring access to our products to consumers wherever they are across the country.”

This launch offers Walmart customers access to a range of Hims & Hers hair loss products designed to help treat this condition – one that 1 in 3 women experience in their lifetime and two-thirds of American men will experience to some degree by the age of 35 – while also serving as a big step towards Hims & Hers achieving its vision of mass market accessibility.

Hims & Hers hair care offerings – including the Hers minoxidil 5% topical foam and Hers minoxidil 2% topical solution, Hers Triple Threat shampoo, Hims minoxidil 5% topical foam and Hims minoxidil 5% topical solution, Hims Thick Fix shampoo and Hims Thick Fix system, which includes the Thick Fix shampoo, gummy vitamins and minoxidil 5% topical solution – will be available on walmart.com and select stores starting this weekend.

For more information, please visit www.forhims.com, www.forhers.com or www.walmart.com.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

