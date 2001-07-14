CenterWell Senior Primary Care Announces Expansion Plan for 2022 – Phoenix, Dallas, Ft. Worth, Nashville, Charlotte and Louisville New CenterWell Markets

Already the nation’s largest provider of senior-focused primary care, CenterWell Senior Primary Care will continue its rapid growth in 2022, with plans to expand into new markets including the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex, Phoenix, Louisville, Nashville, and Charlotte.

The expansion, which begins later this year and will carry over into early 2023, will mark CenterWell’s first ventures into Arizona, Kentucky and Tennessee. A total of 26 centers are planned in this latest round of expansion.

“The senior-focused care we provide enables our physicians to spend more time with each patient. This personalized approach improves our patients’ lives and wellbeing, and is driving demand for growth in new centers across the U.S.,” said Reneé Buckingham, President of Humana’s Primary Care Organization (PCO) which operates both CenterWell and Conviva Care Centers.

The PCO, including CenterWell and Conviva, is the largest provider of senior-focused primary care in the country. Across the two brands, the PCO operates approximately 200 centers across nine states, and expects to grow to 240-260 centers by the end of 2022. Many of these new centers bring much-needed primary care to previously underserved areas.

Operating under a comprehensive, integrated, value-based care model, CenterWell centers are staffed by board-certified physicians and care teams who have been specially trained to treat the senior population. Physicians spend more time with their patients – usually around 40 minutes, compared to 10 to 15 minutes in many practices – and care teams create personalized care plans designed to help patients achieve their best possible health. This includes helping patients with social, behavioral and financial needs.

The Primary Care Organization of Humana+Inc. (NYSE: HUM), delivers care to approximately 300,000 patients from many different Medicare Advantage health plans, as well as some patients who have Original Medicare, and others in managed Medicaid plans. The centers currently operate in nine states – Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas – and will expand to 12 with the new markets announced today.

“We’re excited about everything we have planned for this year because it means we’ll be able to serve far more seniors with care that is designed just for them,” said Vivek Garg, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for CenterWell Senior Primary Care and Conviva Care Solutions. “As we continue dealing with the COVID pandemic, we’ve been able to keep delivering care safely to our patients – who appreciate seeing how careful we are to ensure their safety when they visit our facilities.”

About CenterWell Senior Primary Care

CenterWell Senior Primary Care is a primary care medical group practice with centers open in Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. CenterWell Senior Primary Care has a strong emphasis on senior-focused primary care for members of Medicare Advantage health plans and Original Medicare beneficiaries and is committed to providing personalized, high-quality primary care combined with an excellent patient experience. CenterWell Senior Primary Care has experience in both the treatment and management of most chronic and acute-care conditions. The practices also provide health education and value-added, well-being services at the centers and around their neighborhoods to help both patients and community members improve their health. Learn more at CenterWell+Senior+Primary+Care.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005059/en/