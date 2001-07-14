SCVX Signs Letter of Intent for a Business Combination

SCVX Corp. (“SCVX”), a publicly traded Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), has announced today that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) for a business combination. The target company is a pioneer in the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) space. Under the terms of the LOI, SCVX and the target company would become a combined entity, with the target company’s existing shareholders rolling over 100% of their equity into the combined public company.

In connection with executing the LOI, SCVX and the target company have secured initial non-binding investment indications of approximately $75 million in total from an institutional investor and certain strategic partners. Firm commitments from those investors, as well as any other investors, would be announced concurrently with the signing of a definitive agreement.

SCVX expects to announce additional details regarding the proposed business combination when a definitive agreement is executed, which is expected later in Q1’2022 and with a closing anticipated in Q3’2022.

No assurances can be made that the parties will successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement, or that the proposed transaction will be consummated on the terms or timeframe currently contemplated, or at all. Any transaction would be subject to board and equityholder approval of both companies, regulatory approvals, and other customary conditions. SCVX is holding a special meeting of its shareholders on January 25, 2022 to approve an extension of time for SCVX to complete an initial business combination through July 28, 2022, and the proposed transaction would be subject to approval of such proposal by SCVX’s shareholders.

About SCVX:

SCVX Corp. (“SCVX”; NYSE: SCVX) is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) seeking to partner with and acquire world class companies. The SCVX team was built with the goal of identifying best in breed teams and technologies for its business combination, capable of rapid growth and innovation needed to push beyond the existing boundaries of technology.

