Allego Secures 14 Ultra Fast Charging Locations Along Major Highways in Flanders, Belgium

Allego Holding B.V. (“Allego” or “the “Company”), a leading pan-European electric vehicle charging network that recently announced a business combination with Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (“Spartan”) (NYSE: SPAQ), has secured 14 new ultra fast charging locations along major highways in Flanders, Belgium in a project co-financed by the European Union and the Flemish Agency for Roads and Traffic (Agentschap Wegen en Verkeer van de Vlaamse overheid) (“AWV”). These locations build upon two highway locations previously granted to Allego by the AWV in 2020.

These new ultra fast charging locations are located just offramp of main highways, at “park and ride” or carpool parking sites, and are well dispersed along the main transport corridors throughout Flanders. To initiate the project, Allego will construct 14 charging hubs that will provide a full range of medium charging speed to ultra fast charging to meet the demands of Flanders’ EV drivers. In the first phase, Allego expects to install 28 ultra fast charging stations and to roll out 28 AC sockets by the end of 2022. Allego expects that the second phase of the project will raise the total number of ultra fast charging stations to 56 by the middle of 2024. Allego plans to boost the customer experience in these green field sites by adding a canopy concept to the locations and ensuring that the ultra fast charging stations have excellent customer interfaces in multiple languages.

“We are very pleased to have been awarded these 14 new prime locations, supporting the expansion of our ultra fast charging network across Belgium. Expanding our network is critical in our mission to accelerate zero emission mobility. We are additionally pleased to increase our presence in Belgium, an important nation for cross-border mobility that connects the Netherlands, France, Luxembourg and Germany,” said Harold Langenberg, Managing Director of Allego Belgium. “As the market for electric vehicles continues to grow rapidly, vehicle owners require proportional scaling of charging equipment. Allego is here to provide that charging infrastructure, not only in Flanders, but also across all of Europe.”

About Allego

Allego delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses and trucks, for consumers, businesses and cities. Allego’s end-to-end charging solutions make it easier for businesses and cities to deliver the infrastructure drivers need, while the scalability of our solutions makes us the partner of the future. Founded in 2013, Allego is a leader in charging solutions, with an international charging network comprised of more than 26,000 charge points operational throughout Europe – and growing rapidly. Our charging solutions are connected to our proprietary platform, EV-Cloud, which gives us and our customers a full portfolio of features and services to meet and exceed market demands. We are committed to providing independent, reliable and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. At Allego, we strive every day to make EV charging easier, more convenient and more enjoyable for all.

About Spartan Acquisition Corp. III

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III is a special purpose acquisition entity focused on the energy value-chain and was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, amalgamation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Spartan is sponsored by Spartan Acquisition Sponsor III LLC, which is owned by a private investment fund managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please visit www.spartanspaciii.com.

