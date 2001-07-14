Jack Dorsey joins Michael Saylor, Bitcoin Luminaries, and Analytics Experts at MicroStrategy World 2022 & Bitcoin for Corporations

MicroStrategy® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly traded business intelligence company, today announced its lineup for World 2022, the annual conference focused on Enterprise Analytics and Bitcoin for Corporations. World 2022 is 100% virtual, and—for the first time ever—access to all sections of the conference is free of charge.

To register visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microstrategy.com%2Fen%2Fworld-2022. Additional presenters to be announced via the event website and via email to registrants.

World 2022 will launch on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET. The Enterprise Analytics event will introduce bold new ways to think about analytics and business intelligence, and showcase organizations who’ve used data as a strategic differentiator. The Bitcoin for Corporations event will explore the various benefits of incorporating Bitcoin into corporate initiatives. Attendees will leave more informed on the critical elements of forward-thinking analytics and bitcoin strategies, more knowledgeable of the tools and methodologies to get started, and more familiar with strategic vendors in the marketplace.

Bitcoin for Corporations

Bitcoin for Corporations begins on Tuesday February 1, 2022 at 12 noon ET with an in-depth discussion on Bitcoin between two visionary voices: Jack Dorsey, CEO of Block, Inc., and Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy Inc. This session will be followed by a discussion on Bitcoin Treasury with Phong Le (President and CFO, MicroStrategy). Bitcoin for Corporations will also feature live interviews with industry experts from Coinbase, Deloitte, Fidelity Digital Assets, Genesis, Jefferies, NYDIG, Paxos, and Silvergate Bank.

“We have gained a wealth of experience and expertise innovating our treasury strategy and evolving our corporate bitcoin acquisition strategy,” said Saylor. “And we’re pleased to be in a position to share our knowledge—via this curated event—for corporations looking to pursue similar strategies and bold initiatives.”

Enterprise Analytics

MicroStrategy World 2022 for Enterprise Analytics and Business Intelligence begins on Tuesday February 1, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET, with a keynote address from Phong Le and Hugh Owen (EVP and Chief Marketing Officer). Joining Le and Owen will be executives from three MicroStrategy customers and exemplary global brands: Sainsbury’s; Schwarz Group; and NICE. Each executive will be receiving an enterprise analytics award from MicroStrategy on behalf of their organization.

“There’s a chasm growing in the global economy,” said Le, “between companies who understand the power that can be unleashed from the waves of data their businesses generate each and every second, and those that are struggling to keep up. Successful organizations over the last year have leveraged analytics as a vital strategic differentiator—using it to safeguard and empower their employees; delight their customers; and seamlessly navigate supply chains. We’re excited for people to hear their stories at MicroStrategy World 2022.”

The event will feature presentations on enterprise analytics best practices from leading brands and organizations in retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, and the public sector. These include Crate & Barrel, Sumitomo Rubber, Cox Automotive, Ta-Ta Supermercados, Constellation Brands, Orange, Admiral, Zalando, TWINSET Milano, MassMutual, Optum, Colvin Run Networks, the US Air Force, Axtria, the US Department of Education, and many more.

The event will also bring together global experts to discuss the market opportunities and future trends for BI & Analytics with companies like Forrester, BARC, Constellation Research, and Ventana Research.

World 2022 will also include a Technology Keynote from Tim Lang (SEVP and Chief Technology Officer), on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 to present the most recent developments from MicroStrategy R&D, and the product vision for MicroStrategy. The event will include various MicroStrategy product presentations, announcements, and hands-on workshops led by experts from MicroStrategy’s product and engineering teams.

All MicroStrategy World 2022 sessions can be accessed by registrants on the MicroStrategy World 2022 website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microstrategy.com%2Fen%2Fworld-2022%2Fagenda. Log-in instructions will be available after registering for the event. Keynote sessions will also be live streamed on YouTube and Twitter.

