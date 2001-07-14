Popular Bank Appoints Adam Dejak to Lead Residential Mortgage Lending Division

Popular+Bank, a subsidiary of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) announced the appointment of Adam E. Dejak as National Director of Residential Lending for Popular Mortgage. Mr. Dejak will oversee the bank’s residential mortgage business and will be responsible for driving growth and development of the entire program, cultivating talent and continuing to expand the lending product suite. He will be based in New York.

Mr. Dejak brings more than 20 years of financial services experience, most recently as Director of Residential Mortgage Lending at Sterling National Bank, where he led business development, third party originations and capital markets loan acquisition.His expertise spans residential, specialty and community development lending, as well as acquisition integration, project management and process improvement. Mr. Dejak proudly serves as a Board member for several non-profit organizations focused on education funding and support to the victims of domestic violence.

“We are thrilled to have Adam join our team and leverage his expansive expertise to continue growing our well-established mortgage offering and delivering value to our existing and future clients,” said Matthew S. Ford, Managing Director of Wealth Management and Private Banking at Popular Bank. “Mortgage lending remains one of our landmark products that strongly resonates with clients and aligns with our efforts to support them in building generational wealth through homeownership and other Popular Bank products and services.”

Popular Mortgage offers a wide range of residential lending products to address the needs of today’s homebuyers and investors. As part of Popular Bank Wealth Management’s comprehensive platform, Popular Mortgage enables clients to purchase or refinance a wide range of properties including single family, condominium, co-op, secondary home and investment, among others.

For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularbank.com%2Fmortgage%2F.

About Popular Bank

Popular Bank is the mainland subsidiary of Popular, Inc. (Nasdaq: BPOP), which ranks among the top 50 U.S. banks by assets. Popular, Inc. brings more than 127 years of success in banking, driven by integrity and values. Popular Bank leverages its financial expertise to enable customers to focus on what matters most. Leveraging its institutional depth, Popular Bank works side-by-side with business and retail customers delivering competitive business and retail offerings including Retail and Private Banking, Commercial Lending, Mortgage Services, Association Lending, Healthcare Financing, and Middle Market banking. Popular Bank has branches in New York, New Jersey, and Florida, and provides 24/7 digital banking solutions and access to 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint network.1

To learn more, visit PopularBank.com or call 1-800-377-0800. Find out more about Popular Bank’s commitment to community service at PopularBank.com/About-us/.

Popular Bank and its affiliates are not affiliated with ATM National, LLC. 1 Allpoint is a registered Trademark of ATM National, LLC.

