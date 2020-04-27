Parks! America Inc. Selects accesso® Ticketing Solution

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group plc (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, has signed a three-year agreement with Parks! America Inc. (OTC PINK: PRKA) to implement its award-winning accesso Passport ticketing solution across the organization's portfolio of Drive-Thru and Walkabout Adventure Zoo Animal Safari parks, supporting both online sales and on-site operations. Implementation is set to begin in February 2022 at Parks! America Inc.'s locations in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and, Bryan-College Station, Texas.

Using the accesso Passport eCommerce ticketing suite, guests to each Wild Animal Safari location will be able to select from among the parks' multiple admission, pass and group reservation options with ease, and enjoy an easy-to-navigate shopping experience on any device. The accesso Passport eCommerce suite is fully hosted, with secure payment processing available through CyberSource integration, reducing operational burdens while allowing for seamless delivery of intuitive up-sell and cross-sell opportunities to park guests.

Onsite, the accesso Passport ticketing suite provides a streamlined front gate point of sale, focused on driving improved sales results. Training is quick and easy, and the interface helps to reinforce sales training through automated prompts to encourage up-selling – all while enabling quick and simple transactions to keep lines moving quickly. In addition, the solution provides robust group sales features, season pass processing and access control options, as well as the ability to launch self-service kiosks or mobile points of sale.

"With Accesso's ticketing system in place, we know that our guests will enjoy a top-quality online experience, no matter how or where they make their digital purchase," remarked Parks! America Inc. Executive Vice President Mark Whitfield. "By partnering with Accesso, our team can place even more focus on what we do best – providing exceptional animal safari experiences to our guests during a time of growth for our company."

Parks! America Inc. is the parent company of Wild Animal Safari, one of the fastest-growing animal park brands in the U.S., with Aggieland Safari – the operator's newest Wild Animal Safari Park & Walkabout Adventure Zoo – recently acquired in 2020. Its parks offer family-friendly adventures into the wild, where guests can see animals up close and experience the thrill of safari. Located in three states across North America, Wild Animal Safari's parks offer a mix of individual vehicle drive-thru, tour bus, van rental and walkabout experiences, as well as educational, private encounters with the parks' most popular animals. Since opening its first location in 2005, Parks! America Inc. has grown to become a beloved family destination and is recognized as the nation's best Drive-Thru Wild Animal Safari parks. Parks! America boasts decades of successful operations, with its venues in Pine Mountain, Georgia, and Strafford, Missouri, having celebrated 30th and 50th anniversaries in 2021, respectively.

"Our ticketing technology is uniquely suited for multi-site venues, such as Parks! America, delivering the scalable support operators need while maintaining the great, personalized experience guests crave," said Steve Brown, accesso CEO. "We are pleased to partner with Parks! America Inc., known for its outstanding wild animal safari experiences, and look forward to helping their guests book and enjoy unforgettable adventures."

About accesso Technology Group, plc

At accesso, we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. Our patented and award-winning solutions drive increased revenue for attractions operators while improving the guest experience. Currently serving over 1,000 venues in 30 countries around the globe, accesso's solutions help our clients streamline operations, generate increased revenues, improve guest satisfaction, and harness the power of data to educate business and marketing decisions.

accesso invests heavily in research and development because our industries demand it, our clients benefit from it and it makes a positive impact on the guest experience.

Our commitment to improving the guest experience and helping our clients increase revenue is the core of our business. Our technology solutions allow venues to increase the volume and range of on- and off-site spending, and to drive increased transaction-based revenue through cutting-edge ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management software.

Many of our team members come from backgrounds working within the attractions and cultural industry. In this way, we are experienced operators who run a technology company serving attractions operators, versus a technology company that happens to serve the market. Our staff understands the day-to-day operations of managing complex venues and the challenges this creates, and together we strive to provide our clients and their guests with technology that empowers them to do more and enjoy more. From our agile development team to our dedicated client service specialists, every team member knows that their passion, integrity, commitment, teamwork and innovation are what drive our success.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.accesso.com. Follow accesso on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Parks! America Inc.

Parks! America Inc. (OTC Pink: PRKA), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional theme parks – the Wild Animal Safari theme park in Pine Mountain, Georgia, the Wild Animal Safari theme park located in Strafford, Missouri, as well as the Aggieland Wild Animal Safari theme park, located near Bryan-College Station, Texas, which was acquired April 27, 2020.

Additional information, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Sept. 27, 2020, is available on the company's website, http://www.animalsafari.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parks-america-inc-selects-accesso-ticketing-solution-301464940.html

SOURCE accesso Technology Group plc