LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA Buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF, Sells IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, SPDR Gold Shares ET

Investment company LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA. As of 2021Q4, LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA owns 118 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA
  1. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 123,522 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3222.27%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,677 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.67%
  3. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (FTLS) - 202,444 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 629,042 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
  5. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 50,698 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.46%
New Purchase: First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (FTLS)

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA initiated holding in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.1%. The holding were 202,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP)

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA initiated holding in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.34 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $14.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 411,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and (FPEI)

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA initiated holding in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $20.52, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $20.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG)

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA initiated holding in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $49.52, with an estimated average price of $48.96. The stock is now traded at around $48.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $319.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 3222.27%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $106.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.02%. The holding were 123,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6867.90%. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 49,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.37%. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $130.07, with an estimated average price of $128.95. The stock is now traded at around $126.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 32,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.64%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 57,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 105.01%. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $77.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 19,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 61.88%. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 32,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA sold out a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF. The sale prices were between $31.86 and $33.06, with an estimated average price of $32.53.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13.

Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.55 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $59.23.

Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44.

Reduced: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 98.11%. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.93%. LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA still held 1,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 28.46%. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.18%. LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA still held 50,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange- (EMNT)

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange- by 48.06%. The sale prices were between $100.03 and $100.24, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA still held 15,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 94.5%. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $127.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA still held 558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 45.37%. The sale prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA still held 7,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Nike Inc (NKE)

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 91.71%. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA still held 158 shares as of 2021-12-31.



