Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd Buys Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Accenture PLC, Sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, Ecolab Inc, Baidu Inc

GLDM, LPLA, VNQ, LAD, TOK, SBNY, FNF, ZI, BILL, LCID, RIVN, FANG, VWO, NUAN, IFGL, VNQI, SOFI, SOFI, COIN, AFRM, ASAN, XPEV, LI, KRG, FCPT, PSTG, KRNT, IRT, AMBA, ROIC, INMD, FVRR, TME, ZTO, RLX, HOOD, XHR, DEA, AAT, WRE, Added Positions: VWOB, JNK, URTH, ACN, IEMG, SIVB, DHR, ZTS, AAPL, MSFT, BNDX, AMZN, NFLX, TSLA, ENPH, GRMN, SHLS, BND, GOOGL, HD, O, ROK, APTV, SQ, CVX, GS, JPM, PG, CRM, PLD, EQIX, XOM, INTC, NKE, GNRC, AXP, AMGN, ADI, BAC, BRK.B, BA, CAT, CSCO, KO, ETR, IBM, IDXX, IP, PFE, UNH, VZ, WMT, VMW, AVGO, FTNT, APO, YETI, CRWD, AMCR, ABNB, ERUS, KSA, T, ABT, ATVI, ADBE, AMD, ARE, ALNY, AMT, NLY, ANSS, AMAT, ADSK, ADP, AVB, BLK, BMY, BRO, CVS, CPT, SCHW, CMCSA, CCK, DRI, DE, DLR, DOV, DUK, DRE, EW, EQR, EXC, WELL, ILMN, TT, ICE, INTU, LRCX, MMC, MRK, MU, MAA, MCO, NTAP, ON, PNC, PEP, PLUG, PSA, QCOM, SBAC, SGEN, SPG, TRV, STT, TTEK, TMO, UPS, RTX, VTR, VRSN, WPC, WBA, ANTM, WST, WDC, WY, MA, BX, ULTA, PM, CBOE, EPAM, WDAY, ABBV, IQV, REXR, TWTR, ANET, LBRDK, TTD, INVH, SNAP, BKR, MDB, VICI, BE, DOW, PINS, RPRX, SNOW, DASH, CHPT, CHPT, UAE, A, ADC, APD, ALGN, MO, UHAL, AEE, ACC, AEP, AMP, AIRC, ARW, AJG, TFC, BK, BDX, BMRN, BXP, BSX, VIAC, CMS, CTRA, CDNS, CAH, CE, CRL, CHKP, LNG, CME, CHD, C, CLX, CCEP, CGNX, CTSH, NNN, CPRT, GLW, OFC, CUZ, CCI, TCOM, CMI, SITC, DVN, DXCM, DRH, D, DPZ, EGP, EIX, EMR, EFX, ELS, ESS, EXPE, EXPD, FDS, FAST, FDX, FRT, FR, FE, F, FCX, RHP, GE, GIS, GILD, EQC, HAL, MNST, PEAK, HR, HIW, HST, HUM, MTCH, INFO, IFF, ISRG, IRM, KRC, KIM, MDLZ, LH, LSCC, LII, LXP, BBWI, LYV, LOW, MAC, MLM, MRVL, MPW, MOH, MS, NHI, NBIX, NEM, NSC, ES, ODFL, PPG, PSB, PH, PKI, LIN, PGR, REG, REGN, RF, RSG, POOL, STX, SRE, SO, LSI, SWK, SUI, SHO, TJX, TGT, TEVA, GL, TYL, TSN, CUBE, USB, UDR, URI, VRTX, VNO, VMC, WM, WAT, WFC, XLNX, ZBRA, HEI.A, CMG, TDG, GTLS, EDU, DEI, MLCO, TMUS, LULU, MELI, VRSK, DBRG, LEA, PEB, CHTR, TRNO, HPP, LYB, GM, FRC, KMI, STAG, HZNP, SPLK, PSX, HTA, PANW, SRC, CONE, DOC, AMH, VEEV, GLPI, BRX, WIX, HLT, PAYC, CTRE, CFG, HUBS, STOR, SEDG, ETSY, NSA, APLE, TRU, KHC, BGNE, FTV, TWLO, IIPR, PK, JBGS, COLD, PACK, EPRT, PDD, NIO, ESTC, ZM, UBER, AVTR, CLVT, PTON, CARR, BNL, IAU, KWT, QAT,

ITW, ECL, BIDU, TXN, BKNG, EMB, YUMC, XYL, FB, DOCU, SE, SBUX, LPRO, NVDA, IGOV, ALL, OKTA, SHW, UNP, PGNY, MCD, JD, ORCL, CTAS, ETN, PFG, PYPL, SYK, KEY, JNJ, WU, CSGP, SPY, TREX, VNET, SNPS, COP, COST, NWSA, NOW, PNW, OHI, NTES, FIS, ENTG, TW, AGG, WMG, CCL, WRB, MPC, FBHS, AZO, GWRE, ITUB, CTXS, PNR, BIO, BURL, CVNA, TDOC, FOXA, LUMN, ZS, VST, CI, PBCT, GPC, HSY, HPQ, HRL, ERIE, JKHY, JNPR, KR, LBTYA, MAS, MKC, MBT, PCAR, HCA, DLTR, SEE, Y, TER, ED, UGI, VLO, EXR, WMB, XEL, AGNC, DISCK, H, Sold Out: DNMR, KSU, VER, TRUP, COR, SAM, PPD, FUTU, ATUS, ATH, LW, CHGG, VOYA, RPAI, RNR, ALV, CXP, SLVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Accenture PLC, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, SVB Financial Group, sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, Ecolab Inc, Baidu Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd owns 770 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 675,581 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,156,735 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76% iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) - 1,020,067 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.69% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 29,685 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 237,376 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $17.86. The stock is now traded at around $18.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 599,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.65 and $175.02, with an estimated average price of $165.19. The stock is now traded at around $164.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 51,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $106.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.45 and $102.04, with an estimated average price of $99.13. The stock is now traded at around $97.496800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14. The stock is now traded at around $306.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $351.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 26.11%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $74.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,254,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 37.17%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $343.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 80,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 352.26%. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $655.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 47.51%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $287.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 61,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 53.19%. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $200.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 75,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $515.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 34,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd sold out a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $8.2 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $13.65.

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd sold out a holding in Trupanion Inc. The sale prices were between $76.95 and $155.41, with an estimated average price of $117.48.

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14.