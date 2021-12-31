SimpliFi, Inc. Buys iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflatio

Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Investment company SimpliFi, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Main Sector Rotation ETF, sells Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SimpliFi, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, SimpliFi, Inc. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SimpliFi, Inc.
  1. WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat (AGZD) - 968,062 shares, 19.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.58%
  2. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) - 348,056 shares, 14.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.23%
  3. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA) - 320,219 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 42,355 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.07%
  5. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 117,013 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.74%
New Purchase: iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI)

SimpliFi, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $30.95, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $29.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.35%. The holding were 400,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV)

SimpliFi, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.61 and $48.82, with an estimated average price of $47.06. The stock is now traded at around $49.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 218,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

SimpliFi, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 56,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT)

SimpliFi, Inc. initiated holding in Main Sector Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.65 and $45.04, with an estimated average price of $43.44. The stock is now traded at around $42.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 59,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)

SimpliFi, Inc. initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $30.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 76,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV)

SimpliFi, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.43 and $34.19, with an estimated average price of $32.79. The stock is now traded at around $34.053700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH)

SimpliFi, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $94.65 and $96.44, with an estimated average price of $95.67. The stock is now traded at around $95.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 348,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL)

SimpliFi, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 125.66%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $54.45. The stock is now traded at around $54.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ)

SimpliFi, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 112.31%. The purchase prices were between $27.45 and $27.94, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $27.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)

SimpliFi, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 60.83%. The purchase prices were between $44.25 and $45.71, with an estimated average price of $45.09. The stock is now traded at around $44.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,872 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

SimpliFi, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $50.82 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $50.95.



