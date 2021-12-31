SimpliFi, Inc. Buys iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflatio

New Purchases: LQDI, PWV, VTIP, SECT, INFL, JDIV, QCOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Main Sector Rotation ETF, sells Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SimpliFi, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, SimpliFi, Inc. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat (AGZD) - 968,062 shares, 19.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.58% iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) - 348,056 shares, 14.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.23% SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA) - 320,219 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 42,355 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.07% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 117,013 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.74%

SimpliFi, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $30.95, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $29.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.35%. The holding were 400,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SimpliFi, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.61 and $48.82, with an estimated average price of $47.06. The stock is now traded at around $49.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 218,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SimpliFi, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 56,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SimpliFi, Inc. initiated holding in Main Sector Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.65 and $45.04, with an estimated average price of $43.44. The stock is now traded at around $42.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 59,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SimpliFi, Inc. initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $30.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 76,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SimpliFi, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.43 and $34.19, with an estimated average price of $32.79. The stock is now traded at around $34.053700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SimpliFi, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $94.65 and $96.44, with an estimated average price of $95.67. The stock is now traded at around $95.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 348,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SimpliFi, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 125.66%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $54.45. The stock is now traded at around $54.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SimpliFi, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 112.31%. The purchase prices were between $27.45 and $27.94, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $27.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SimpliFi, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 60.83%. The purchase prices were between $44.25 and $45.71, with an estimated average price of $45.09. The stock is now traded at around $44.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,872 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SimpliFi, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $50.82 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $50.95.