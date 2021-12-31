Lion Street Advisors, LLC Buys Compass Minerals International Inc, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Sells Southwest Airlines Co, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Corcept Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: CMP, RDVY, GOOG, BMRN, LIT, ROKU, FNDX, UNH, SYLD, CNI, CLF, NVS, DGRW,
- Added Positions: CSCO, VIAC, FDX, SPYG, IVV, PYPL, FPE, IWP, IGEB, PGX, WRK, PFF, MA, FVD, FB, BIV, V, SE, UL, JIGB, JPM, AMZN, AMGN, BMY, CHWY, CVS, DOW, EVRG, HYG, JNJ, PM, PRU, CRM, EPD, SGEN, DE, XBI, MDLZ, KO, VTV, VRTX,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, XLK, QQQ, ABBV, USB, LVS, IBM, T, XOM, IJR, MSFT, HON, SDY, TTD, DHR, VOO, VEA, ICE, HWM, PGR, TMO,
- Sold Out: LUV, MTUM, CORT, IWD, DIS, APT, UEC, KD,
- General Mills Inc (GIS) - 1,541,451 shares, 50.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
- Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) - 57,370 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio.
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 9,565 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 12,777 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 5,643 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63%
Lion Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.63 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2713.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 74 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79. The stock is now traded at around $58.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $462.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 458 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $86.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 67.94%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $252.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 40.20%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.28%. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $20.39, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $20.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 24,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.46%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03.Sold Out: Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $17.1 and $23.34, with an estimated average price of $20.32.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.Sold Out: Alpha Pro Tech Ltd (APT)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.95 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $5.81.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lion Street Advisors, LLC.
