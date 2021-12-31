Blossom Wealth Management Buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Sunrun Inc

New Purchases: IAU, TIP, NVDA, DFSD, BSCO, FNV, VIGI, FAF, WMT, VNQ, MDT, STKL,

IAU, TIP, NVDA, DFSD, BSCO, FNV, VIGI, FAF, WMT, VNQ, MDT, STKL, Added Positions: BSCN, SCHF, IAGG, SCHZ, VO, BSCM, SCHA, VIG, AMT, HD, PFE, SBUX, LHX, IVE, SCHE, V, BAC, WTRG, ECL, HAS, XOM, DIS, IBM, ADI, ATVI, COST, BDX,

Reduced Positions: SCHB, AAPL, SCHO,

Sold Out: AMZN, BSCL, RUN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF, sells Amazon.com Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Sunrun Inc, Apple Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blossom Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Blossom Wealth Management owns 44 stocks with a total value of $20 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 32,216 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.98% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 10,234 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.61% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 19,439 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.79% Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 46,663 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,465 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio.

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $35.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 8,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 2,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $250.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $50.08, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 5,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37. The stock is now traded at around $137.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.80%. The purchase prices were between $21.42 and $21.55, with an estimated average price of $21.48. The stock is now traded at around $21.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 37,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.98%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 32,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 36.74%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $53.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 14,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 56.94%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $236.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 20.35%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $163.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 3,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 31.98%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $249.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blossom Wealth Management sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Blossom Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Blossom Wealth Management sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69.