Blossom Wealth Management Buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Sunrun Inc

Investment company Blossom Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF, sells Amazon.com Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Sunrun Inc, Apple Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blossom Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Blossom Wealth Management owns 44 stocks with a total value of $20 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Blossom Wealth Management
  1. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 32,216 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.98%
  2. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 10,234 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.61%
  3. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 19,439 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.79%
  4. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 46,663 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.31%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,465 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $35.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 8,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 2,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $250.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD)

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $50.08, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 5,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37. The stock is now traded at around $137.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.80%. The purchase prices were between $21.42 and $21.55, with an estimated average price of $21.48. The stock is now traded at around $21.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 37,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.98%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 32,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 36.74%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $53.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 14,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 56.94%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $236.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 20.35%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $163.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 3,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 31.98%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $249.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Blossom Wealth Management sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Blossom Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Sold Out: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Blossom Wealth Management sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69.



