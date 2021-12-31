Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Allied Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, W.P. Carey Inc, Carlisle Inc

Investment company Allied Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, W.P. Carey Inc, Carlisle Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allied Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Allied Investment Advisors, LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Allied Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 98,875 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,288 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,497 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
  4. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 44,245 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 56,189 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $490.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.33 and $83.05, with an estimated average price of $78.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)

Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.94 and $248.12, with an estimated average price of $230.37. The stock is now traded at around $230.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $79.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $493.13 and $614.55, with an estimated average price of $569.32. The stock is now traded at around $513.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-12-31.



