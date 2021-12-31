Allied Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, W.P. Carey Inc, Carlisle Inc

- New Purchases: COST, WPC, CSL, ZBRA, SCHD,
- Added Positions: LMT, FDX, MRK, KMB, IBM, CAT, MMM, VHT, MDT, PFE, RDS.B, TTE, JNJ, SYY, XOM, PEP, USB, PG, EMR, STT, CVX, JPM, RTX, OTIS, DE, ABT, WMT, TGT, SCHV, BA, VIS,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, LOW, BAC, HD, NOBL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Allied Investment Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 98,875 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,288 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,497 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 44,245 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 56,189 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $490.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 485 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)
Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.33 and $83.05, with an estimated average price of $78.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)
Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.94 and $248.12, with an estimated average price of $230.37. The stock is now traded at around $230.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 820 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $79.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $493.13 and $614.55, with an estimated average price of $569.32. The stock is now traded at around $513.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-12-31.
