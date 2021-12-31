Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc Buys Amgen Inc, Invitae Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc, Sells International Business Machines Corp, The Western Union Co

- New Purchases: ED, BK,
- Added Positions: AMGN, NVTA, T,
- Reduced Positions: BMY, VZ,
- Sold Out: IBM, WU,
For the details of BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bourne+lent+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 79,036 shares, 13.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 87,964 shares, 13.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 114,545 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 186,843 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,637 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $82.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $59.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 86.92%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $231.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invitae Corp (NVTA)
Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Invitae Corp by 36.72%. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $11.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 115,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: The Western Union Co (WU)
Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.
Here is the complete portfolio of BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying