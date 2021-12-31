Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc Buys Amgen Inc, Invitae Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc, Sells International Business Machines Corp, The Western Union Co

New Purchases: ED, BK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amgen Inc, Invitae Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, sells International Business Machines Corp, The Western Union Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc owns 61 stocks with a total value of $374 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 79,036 shares, 13.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 87,964 shares, 13.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 114,545 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 186,843 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,637 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $82.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $59.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 86.92%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $231.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Invitae Corp by 36.72%. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $11.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 115,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.