Retirement Planning Group Buys BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF, Canadian Pacific Railway, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells , PayPal Holdings Inc, Block Inc

DYNF, CP, DFAC, DFUS, BDEC, BSEP, BMAR, BAPR, XLK, PMAR, BJUN, XLV, SCHM, BJAN, PFE, HD, NEE, CL, CAT, Added Positions: SCHB, SPMD, USMV, XT, GSLC, VIG, VWO, BND, SCHZ, SCHF, JQUA, GSIE, IQLT, BNDX, VT, AAPL, SCHG, BRK.B, IEMG, BOCT, SCHA, EVRG, WMT, SCHX, MSFT, GOOGL, SPY, JPM, ABT, FTEC, CSCO, VO, VEA, JNJ, SCHE, TSLA, BSV, ESGV,

SCHB, SPMD, USMV, XT, GSLC, VIG, VWO, BND, SCHZ, SCHF, JQUA, GSIE, IQLT, BNDX, VT, AAPL, SCHG, BRK.B, IEMG, BOCT, SCHA, EVRG, WMT, SCHX, MSFT, GOOGL, SPY, JPM, ABT, FTEC, CSCO, VO, VEA, JNJ, SCHE, TSLA, BSV, ESGV, Reduced Positions: MUB, AMZN, MUNI, BNDW, LRGF, CERN, VGSH, IWM, IWB, ICSH, DVY, VZ, VTV, VTI, KR, VEU, VCIT, VBR, URTH, SCHV, IEFA, EMQQ, JPST, FNDB, IJR, IJH,

MUB, AMZN, MUNI, BNDW, LRGF, CERN, VGSH, IWM, IWB, ICSH, DVY, VZ, VTV, VTI, KR, VEU, VCIT, VBR, URTH, SCHV, IEFA, EMQQ, JPST, FNDB, IJR, IJH, Sold Out: KSU, PYPL, SQ, VGIT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF, Canadian Pacific Railway, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December, sells , PayPal Holdings Inc, Block Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Planning Group. As of 2021Q4, Retirement Planning Group owns 108 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 1,207,444 shares, 13.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 1,721,611 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 234,898 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 1,067,683 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35% BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) - 1,656,279 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. New Position

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.51 and $38.06, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.883000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.01%. The holding were 1,656,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $75.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 47,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 109,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.87 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 46,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December. The purchase prices were between $33.44 and $35.31, with an estimated average price of $34.24. The stock is now traded at around $34.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 59,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $32.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.474300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 31,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 183.51%. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $103.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 47.98%. The purchase prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85. The stock is now traded at around $148.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 30.91%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 46.27%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $94.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $143.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 23.72%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2702.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 193 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Planning Group sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Retirement Planning Group sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Retirement Planning Group sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Retirement Planning Group sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56.