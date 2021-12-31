McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC Buys Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

- New Purchases: PWZ, IDLV, GNTY, VDC,
- Added Positions: BND, USMV, MTUM, VYM, GSY, SUB, SMLV, MUB, AGG, EFAV, VO, IVV, BSV, IAGG, SPEM, FTSL, SPIP, SPDW, HYG, LQD, ICF, VEA, VGT, JPM, CMF, FB, JNJ, MSFT, BRK.B, AMZN, GOOGL, AAPL, V,
- Reduced Positions: SHM, TSLA, AOA, SDY,
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 197,339 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 188,133 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 86,871 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 55,816 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 36,937 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.45 and $27.94, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $27.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 66,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility (IDLV)
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $31.92, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 24,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $177.95 and $199.88, with an estimated average price of $187.56. The stock is now traded at around $197.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Guaranty Bancshares Inc (GNTY)
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Guaranty Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $37.65. The stock is now traded at around $38.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 36.64%. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.07%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.27%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 22.40%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $148.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.
