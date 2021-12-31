Capital CS Group, LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Sells Block Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, HubSpot Inc

New Purchases: LLY, INVH, ANET, EFG, PXD, IUSB, ICLR, SCHP, NTR, XPEV, FALN, TEAM, QCOM, ARCB, SE, IGSB, UPST, TW, EPAM, SCHA, LRCX, KO, HD, VLUE, EXPD, XSOE, IYW, ESGE, ONON, XLE, NEE, IXG, XYLD, TLH, KMB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Invitation Homes Inc, sells Block Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, HubSpot Inc, Snap Inc, Steel Dynamics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital CS Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Capital CS Group, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 340,572 shares, 57.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 40,019 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 147.86% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 12,967 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.77% iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) - 62,484 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 213.93% Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT) - 299,581 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio.

Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $245.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 4,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.42 and $45.34, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 26,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $125.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 6,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $102.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 7,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $219.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 4,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 14,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 147.86%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $101.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 40,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 213.93%. The purchase prices were between $48.92 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $48.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 62,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 271.52%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $53.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 33,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 44.77%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $250.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 12,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 144.54%. The purchase prices were between $35.77 and $39.72, with an estimated average price of $38.37. The stock is now traded at around $36.416500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 37,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 156.14%. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 43,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86.

Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05.

Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $57.54 and $67.49, with an estimated average price of $62.65.

Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07.

Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in Textron Inc. The sale prices were between $69.15 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $74.34.