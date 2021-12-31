Capital CS Group, LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Sells Block Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, HubSpot Inc

- New Purchases: LLY, INVH, ANET, EFG, PXD, IUSB, ICLR, SCHP, NTR, XPEV, FALN, TEAM, QCOM, ARCB, SE, IGSB, UPST, TW, EPAM, SCHA, LRCX, KO, HD, VLUE, EXPD, XSOE, IYW, ESGE, ONON, XLE, NEE, IXG, XYLD, TLH, KMB,
- Added Positions: ESGU, EUSB, SPLG, NVDA, USXF, GOVT, EFV, ESGD, ESML, DMXF, VIAC, EXG, AAPL, CRWD, SQQQ, TGTX, DIS, CHW,
- Reduced Positions: SNAP, CLM, AMD, MSFT, ETV, ALGN, CRF, SCHJ, SPY,
- Sold Out: SQ, ENPH, HUBS, STLD, ZI, TXT, IDXX, FTNT, WST, KLAC, ISRG, DDOG, IQV, GOOGL, CCD, TTD, VEEV, REGN, MELI, MSCI, LH, SHOP, BNTX, AIHS,
For the details of Capital CS Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+cs+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Capital CS Group, LLC
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 340,572 shares, 57.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 40,019 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 147.86%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 12,967 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.77%
- iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) - 62,484 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 213.93%
- Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT) - 299,581 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio.
Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $245.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 4,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.42 and $45.34, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 26,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $125.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 6,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $102.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 7,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $219.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 4,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 14,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 147.86%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $101.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 40,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB)
Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 213.93%. The purchase prices were between $48.92 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $48.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 62,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 271.52%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $53.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 33,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 44.77%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $250.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 12,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF)
Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 144.54%. The purchase prices were between $35.77 and $39.72, with an estimated average price of $38.37. The stock is now traded at around $36.416500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 37,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 156.14%. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 43,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86.Sold Out: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05.Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $57.54 and $67.49, with an estimated average price of $62.65.Sold Out: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07.Sold Out: Textron Inc (TXT)
Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in Textron Inc. The sale prices were between $69.15 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $74.34.
Here is the complete portfolio of Capital CS Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Capital CS Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Capital CS Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capital CS Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capital CS Group, LLC keeps buying