Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Luminar Technologies Inc, Sells Amgen Inc, Comcast Corp, 3M Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Luminar Technologies Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, sells Amgen Inc, Comcast Corp, 3M Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Minot Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Minot Wealth Management LLC owns 201 stocks with a total value of $519 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 177,492 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 52,506 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.68% IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) - 870,085 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 266,080 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.96% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,918 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $13.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 98,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.91 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $56.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Tri-Continental Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.75 and $35.68, with an estimated average price of $34.43. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.96%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $79.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 266,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 93.55%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $347.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 11,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $148.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 24,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 131.25%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $64.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 73.39%. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $112.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 100.99%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $35.72 and $37.34, with an estimated average price of $36.48.

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9.

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45.

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.99.

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.