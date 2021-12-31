Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Marino, Stram & Associates Llc Buys Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF, Enbridge Inc, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Dell Technologies Inc

Investment company Marino, Stram & Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF, Enbridge Inc, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells ARK Innovation ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Dell Technologies Inc, Intuit Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marino, Stram & Associates Llc. As of 2021Q4, Marino, Stram & Associates Llc owns 147 stocks with a total value of $326 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MARINO, STRAM & ASSOCIATES LLC
  1. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 380,186 shares, 13.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 71,883 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
  3. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 209,432 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 48,989 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 105,795 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%
New Purchase: Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund. The purchase prices were between $9.23 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.63. The stock is now traded at around $9.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 107,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.35 and $24.3, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 30,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $131.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $563.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $415.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 29.04%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $81.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 44.38%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.



