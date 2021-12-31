Marino, Stram & Associates Llc Buys Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF, Enbridge Inc, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Dell Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: JPS, PCEF, ENB, TSM, AVGO, MGC, VBK, VOO, VOT, AMT,
- Added Positions: VYM, SDY, VUG, VTV, ESGV, IDV, DGRO, MS, VOE, PEP, PFE, PG, LLY, BRK.B, ESGU, JPM, MMM, FB, PAYX, ABBV, GOOG, SPG, MCD, LMT, PM, KMB, V, INTC, QQQ, QUAL, VTR, VZ, DUK, ABT, DIS, HBI, MPC, MA, UPS, TFC, EFV, ADI, AMGN, IVW, IXN, NULV, AEP, LNT, A, KO, ED, D, XOM, FAST, GPC, GOOGL, ITW, ILMN, IPG, MDLZ, MRK, NKE, OMC, PPL, CVS, SO, TMO, UL, VLO, EFG, NVDA, WMT, MRNA, TSLA, AXP, SPY, CL,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, INTU, BSV, BA, BAC, MTUM, IHI, DON, DES, AOA, ACWV, NVS, CVX, BMY, VTRS, CSCO, ESGE, FNDX, SCHD, VLUE,
- Sold Out: ARKK, BABA, DELL,
These are the top 5 holdings of MARINO, STRAM & ASSOCIATES LLC
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 380,186 shares, 13.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 71,883 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 209,432 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 48,989 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 105,795 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%
Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund. The purchase prices were between $9.23 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.63. The stock is now traded at around $9.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 107,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF)
Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.35 and $24.3, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 30,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $131.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $563.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 411 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $415.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 502 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 29.04%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $81.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 44.38%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of MARINO, STRAM & ASSOCIATES LLC. Also check out:
4. Stocks that MARINO, STRAM & ASSOCIATES LLC keeps buying