Marino, Stram & Associates Llc Buys Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF, Enbridge Inc, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Dell Technologies Inc

New Purchases: JPS, PCEF, ENB, TSM, AVGO, MGC, VBK, VOO, VOT, AMT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF, Enbridge Inc, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells ARK Innovation ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Dell Technologies Inc, Intuit Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marino, Stram & Associates Llc. As of 2021Q4, Marino, Stram & Associates Llc owns 147 stocks with a total value of $326 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MARINO, STRAM & ASSOCIATES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marino%2C+stram+%26+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 380,186 shares, 13.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 71,883 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 209,432 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 48,989 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 105,795 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund. The purchase prices were between $9.23 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.63. The stock is now traded at around $9.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 107,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.35 and $24.3, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 30,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $131.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $563.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $415.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 29.04%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $81.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 44.38%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.